Superstorm Sandy: Before and after
In this picture taken November 1, 2012 men walk through flooding left by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. The historic superstorm killed at least 159 people and damaged more than 650,000 homes when it made landfall on October 29, 2012, devastating parts of New York, New Jersey and several other states. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a street photographed almost a year ago filled with floodwaters left by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy lies dry in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 16, 2012 a building damaged by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy stands behind a temporary sand barrier built to defend against the newly encroaching ocean in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a building that was photographed nearly a year ago damaged by Superstorm Sandy stands repaired behind a sand barrier built to defend against the newly encroaching ocean in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 29, 2012 a park bench stands in the middle of a heavily section of the boardwalk heavily damaged by Superstorm Sandy in Long Beach, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 a pedestrian walks past a spot on the boardwalk photographed almost a year ago after it had been damaged by Superstorm Sandy in Long Beach, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 31, 2012 several feet of sand stands on Tradewinds Lane after being deposited there by Superstorm Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 homes on Tradewinds Lane stand repaired where they had been photographed almost one year after Superstorm Sandy struck Sea Bright, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 27, 2012 men work to clean a pool left filled with sand deposited by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood of the Queens borough region of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a pool stands empty almost one year after it had been photographed filled with men working to clean sand deposited by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood of the Queens borough...more
In this picture taken October 31, 2012 two people walk past a beach club destroyed by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a beach club that was photographed after being destroyed almost a year ago by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 30, 2012 a dead deer lies with driftwood and debris left by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Hampton Bays, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a courtyard lies empty of debris deposited by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Hampton Bays, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 6, 2012 a man walks through an area of Breezy Point that was heavily damaged by a fire during Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough area of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 newly repaired homes stand in an area of Breezy Point that was photographed after being almost completely destroyed nearly one year ago by Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of New York. REUTERS/Lucas...more
In this picture taken October 31, 2012 a home stands damaged by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a home that had been photographed almost a year ago heavily damaged by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 1, 2012 a man stands next to a damaged vehicle while looking at flood damaged property thrown into the streets in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a street that had been photographed almost a year ago filled with debris after Superstorm Sandy stands empty in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more
In this picture taken November 8, 2012 debris stands piled outside of homes damaged by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough neighborhood of Belle Harbor, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a street photographed almost a year ago covered with debris thrown in the street after Superstorm Sandy stands empty in the Queens borough neighborhood of Belle Harbor, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 30, 2012 a home stands surrounded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 sprinklers water a lawn that had been photographed being flooded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 30, 2012 a playground slide stands surrounded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a playground slide that was photographed almost one year ago being flooded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy stands in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 29, 2012 a truck drives through storm surge flooding of a road during Superstorm Sandy in Southampton, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a truck turns on a road that was photographed being flooded by waves a year ago during Superstorm Sandy in Southampton, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 29, 2012 storm surge raised by Superstorm Sandy surrounds a house in Southampton, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a home that had been photographed inundated by floodwaters almost a year ago during Superstorm Sandy stands in Southampton, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 29, 2012 storm surge pushed up by Superstorm Sandy floods homes in Hampton Bays, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 repairs are made to homes photographed being flooded almost one year ago by Superstorm Sandy in Hampton Bays, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 1, 2012 a church stands above a flooded street during a storm surge raised by Superstorm Sandy in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a church stands above a street that was photographed almost a year ago being flooded by Superstorm Sandy in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more
In this picture taken October 30, 2012 a man walks away from a building that has been surrounded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a swan eats on ground that was photographed almost one year ago as it was inundated by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 31, 2012 a Corvette and truck flooded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy stand in a driveway in Lindenhurst, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 a street stands empty almost a year after being photographed flooded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Lindenhurst, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 6, 2012 a man walks down Shore Front Parkway surrounded by debris left by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 two men walk their dog down Shore Front Parkway in an area that was photographed almost a year ago buried by debris left by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in...more
