Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 5, 2016 | 11:12pm IST

Supporters on edge as Jayalalithaa critical

Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman gather outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman gather outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman gather outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 9
A well wisher of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A well wisher of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A well wisher of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 9
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman hold her portrait as they pray at a temple in Mumbai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman hold her portrait as they pray at a temple in Mumbai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman hold her portrait as they pray at a temple in Mumbai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 9
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman hold her portrait as they pray at a temple in Mumbai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman hold her portrait as they pray at a temple in Mumbai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman hold her portrait as they pray at a temple in Mumbai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 9
Police stop well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman after they gather outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 4, 2016. Picture taken December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Police stop well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman after they gather outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 4, 2016. Picture taken December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Police stop well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman after they gather outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 4, 2016. Picture taken December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 9
A well wisher of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman holds a placard with a recovery message outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A well wisher of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman holds a placard with a recovery message outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A well wisher of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman holds a placard with a recovery message outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 9
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cry outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cry outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cry outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 9
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman holds her photo at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman holds her photo at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman holds her photo at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 9
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman watch television at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman watch television at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman watch television at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Tokyo Comic Con

Tokyo Comic Con

Next Slideshows

Tokyo Comic Con

Tokyo Comic Con

Highlights from Tokyo Comic Con.

02 Dec 2016
India This Week

India This Week

A collection of our pictures from India this week.

02 Dec 2016
Swimming with horses

Swimming with horses

Handlers bathe horses in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados.

02 Dec 2016
Smog to fog: December arrives in Delhi

Smog to fog: December arrives in Delhi

Thick fog descends on the Indian capital and nearby regions.

01 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast