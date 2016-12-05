Supporters on edge as Jayalalithaa critical
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman gather outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A well wisher of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman hold her portrait as they pray at a temple in Mumbai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman hold her portrait as they pray at a temple in Mumbai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police stop well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman after they gather outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 4, 2016. Picture taken December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A well wisher of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman holds a placard with a recovery message outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cry outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman holds her photo at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman watch television at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
