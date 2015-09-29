Edition:
Surfer dogs

A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
1 / 39
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
2 / 39
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
3 / 39
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
4 / 39
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
5 / 39
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
6 / 39
A pair of dogs wipe out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
7 / 39
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
8 / 39
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
9 / 39
A pair of dogs wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
10 / 39
Ryan Rustan, 35, cradles his dog Sugar after Sugar competed in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
11 / 39
An owner grabs his dog as a wave hits during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
12 / 39
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
13 / 39
Junior lifeguards help a dog back onto its board during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
14 / 39
A dog shakes off after collecting its participant medal for surfing in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
15 / 39
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
16 / 39
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
17 / 39
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
18 / 39
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
19 / 39
Dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
20 / 39
A surfing dog is lifted out of the ocean after wiping out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
21 / 39
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
22 / 39
A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
23 / 39
A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
24 / 39
A dog cools off in the shade after competing in the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
25 / 39
A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
26 / 39
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
27 / 39
A woman holds a dog wearing sunglasses as she watches the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
28 / 39
An owner pushes her dog onto a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
29 / 39
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
30 / 39
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
31 / 39
A dog surfs during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
32 / 39
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
33 / 39
Surfing dogs wait for waves with their owners in front of oil platforms during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
34 / 39
A man and his dog surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
35 / 39
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
36 / 39
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
37 / 39
Two dogs surf during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
38 / 39
A man carries his dog down the beach during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
39 / 39
