Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 6, 2016 | 9:40pm IST

Surfing Cape Fear

Australian surfer Justen Allport escapes a wave during the Cape Fear surfing tournament in heavy seas off Sydney's Cape Solander in Australia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian surfer Justen Allport escapes a wave during the Cape Fear surfing tournament in heavy seas off Sydney's Cape Solander in Australia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Australian surfer Justen Allport escapes a wave during the Cape Fear surfing tournament in heavy seas off Sydney's Cape Solander in Australia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 14
Surfer Russell Bierke catches a wave as rescue workers watch from the shore. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Surfer Russell Bierke catches a wave as rescue workers watch from the shore. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Surfer Russell Bierke catches a wave as rescue workers watch from the shore. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 14
Australian surfer Justen Allport rides a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian surfer Justen Allport rides a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Australian surfer Justen Allport rides a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
3 / 14
Spectators watch from a clifftop as they watch competition in heavy seas. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Spectators watch from a clifftop as they watch competition in heavy seas. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Spectators watch from a clifftop as they watch competition in heavy seas. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 14
Australian surfer Justen Allport wipes out on a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian surfer Justen Allport wipes out on a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Australian surfer Justen Allport wipes out on a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 14
Rescue swimmers brace the neck of Australian surfer Justen Allport with their hands after he wiped out during competition. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Rescue swimmers brace the neck of Australian surfer Justen Allport with their hands after he wiped out during competition. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Rescue swimmers brace the neck of Australian surfer Justen Allport with their hands after he wiped out during competition. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 14
Surfer Russell Bierke leaps off his board mid-ride. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Surfer Russell Bierke leaps off his board mid-ride. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Surfer Russell Bierke leaps off his board mid-ride. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 14
A surfer's broken board is retrieved from the ocean. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A surfer's broken board is retrieved from the ocean. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A surfer's broken board is retrieved from the ocean. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 14
Australian surfer Justen Allport rides a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian surfer Justen Allport rides a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Australian surfer Justen Allport rides a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 14
Surfer Riley Laing (L) gets a tow into a wave as a container ships leaves Botany Bay. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Surfer Riley Laing (L) gets a tow into a wave as a container ships leaves Botany Bay. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Surfer Riley Laing (L) gets a tow into a wave as a container ships leaves Botany Bay. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 14
Surfer Richie Vaculik wipes out on a large wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Surfer Richie Vaculik wipes out on a large wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Surfer Richie Vaculik wipes out on a large wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 14
Surfer Evan Faulks catches a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Surfer Evan Faulks catches a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Surfer Evan Faulks catches a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 14
Surfer Richie Vaculik gets a tow into a wave from a jet ski. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Surfer Richie Vaculik gets a tow into a wave from a jet ski. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Surfer Richie Vaculik gets a tow into a wave from a jet ski. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 14
Surfer Russell Bierke catches a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Surfer Russell Bierke catches a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Surfer Russell Bierke catches a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
New peacock spider species uncovered

New peacock spider species uncovered

Next Slideshows

New peacock spider species uncovered

New peacock spider species uncovered

A Sydney scientist has discovered seven new species of the tiny Australian peacock spider - a spectacularly colored, three-millimeter arachnid that dances to...

06 Jun 2016
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from the past week

05 Jun 2016
India kid's fashion week

India kid's fashion week

Our photos of child models as they walk on the ramp at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai.

04 Jun 2016
Horsing around in Appleby

Horsing around in Appleby

An annual horse fair, which has taken place since the 1600's, is underway in Britain's Appleby.

03 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast