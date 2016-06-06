Surfing Cape Fear
Australian surfer Justen Allport escapes a wave during the Cape Fear surfing tournament in heavy seas off Sydney's Cape Solander in Australia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Russell Bierke catches a wave as rescue workers watch from the shore. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian surfer Justen Allport rides a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Spectators watch from a clifftop as they watch competition in heavy seas. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian surfer Justen Allport wipes out on a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Rescue swimmers brace the neck of Australian surfer Justen Allport with their hands after he wiped out during competition. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Russell Bierke leaps off his board mid-ride. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A surfer's broken board is retrieved from the ocean. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian surfer Justen Allport rides a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Riley Laing (L) gets a tow into a wave as a container ships leaves Botany Bay. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Richie Vaculik wipes out on a large wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Evan Faulks catches a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Richie Vaculik gets a tow into a wave from a jet ski. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surfer Russell Bierke catches a wave. REUTERS/Jason Reed
