Surging Santorum
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum hugs his son Peter as he waits to be introduced with members of his family at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum (C) and his wife Catherine Santorum attend a news conference in West Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum and his wife Karen Garver Santorum campaign on their way to the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum reacts as he answers a question about the death of his son as he campaigns at The Pizza Ranch in Newton, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum leaves a campaign stop with his children John (L) and Elizabeth (R) in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Rick Santorum is seen along a road in Dallas County, Iowa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Rick Santorum greets supporters as he arrives for a Republican Presidential Debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Rick Santorum prays in a kitchen before campaigning in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Rick Santorum speaks to an attendee at the Dallas GOP dinner in Adel, Iowa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum looks at a pair of wool muckaluck he was planning to buy for his daughter at the Amana Woolen Mill in Amana, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Rick Santorum listens to a question at a backyard campaign event just west of Independence in Cedar Falls, Iowa, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Rick Santorum has his make up touched up the Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Harrer/Pool
Rick Santorum speaks to the congregation at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Coralville, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Rick Santorum waits for a TV interview to begin before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rick Santorum drinks a sample of beer from the Millstream Brewing Company in Amana, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Rick Santorum listens to a question during a campaign stop at the Principal Financial Group in Des Moines, Iowa, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum waits to be introduced to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rick Santorum talks on the phone while watching an Iowa football game at Johnston, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Rick Santorum gives a television interview after speaking to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rick Santorum campaigns at The Daily Grind in Sioux City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Rick Santorum speaks at the Principal Financial Group during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum campaigns at the Legends American Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Rick Santorum speaks during a Town Hall meeting at the Lincoln Café in Belle Plain, Iowa, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Rick Santorum gives a TV interview before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rick Santorum waits to give a television interview after speaking to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
