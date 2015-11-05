Surreal symmetry of North Korea
A view of the KPA's 7th military education convention in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean fans cheer during their team's preliminary 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying soccer match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers shout slogans under a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean fans hold flags and sing the national anthem before their team's preliminary 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Singers perform during a concert in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Senior North Korean military officers applaud as troops pass by during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean students hold different colored cardboards, used to form a background, ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Performers hold torches during a celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers carry flags under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during a celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers dance during a gala show celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
Senior officers clap hands as they listen to a speech by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean soldiers carrying guns march to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A residential building is seen at sunrise in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers sing during a gala show celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Veteran soldiers react as their truck drives past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean students use different colored cardboards to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Girls perform in front of a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers carry rocket launchers in front of a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during a parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean students use different colored cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean soldiers attend festivities to congratulate North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on his re-election as general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Senior North Korean military officers follow the performance celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Koreans students use different colored cardboards to form the background pictures during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Soldiers shout slogans under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during a parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Koreans holding national flags march during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean man yawns while listening to President of the Presidum of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong-nam deliver a speech in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean soldiers clap as they listen to a speech in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
