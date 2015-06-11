Survival games
A participant of a "survival game" and a former Japanese Self Defense Force personnel, poses for pictures with his air gun at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. The young Japanese, armed not with real weapons but air guns that shoot plastic...more
A participant of a "survival game" wearing a Pikachu head protector holds his air gun during his game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants of a "survival game" wait for the start of their game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" puts on a protective face mask before his game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" practices shooting her air gun at a shooting range at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" shows his air gun under his favorite animation character patch (top) which also reads, "package direct from battlefield" at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants of a "survival game" holding their air guns maneuver during their game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants of a "survival game" raising their hands high yell "hit" as they are shot by plastic pellets during their game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" wearing a camera on his head prepares before his game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" wearing a face mask holds his air gun as he maneuvers during his game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Next Slideshows
Skylines in India
Skylines captured across various landscapes in India.
Please touch the artwork
Pieces of art that invite interaction.
Putin and the Pope
Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged gifts with Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City.
Almost human animals
Creatures behaving in human-like ways.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.