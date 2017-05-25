Edition:
Pictures | Thu May 25, 2017 | 7:15pm IST

Survivors of Manchester

Millie Robson, 15, from Co Durham, poses for a photograph at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Evie Mills, 14 from Harrogate, with her Dad,Craig, pose for a photograph at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Amy Barlow, 12, from Rawtenstall, Lancashire, poses for a photograph at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Amy Barlow, 12, from Rawtenstall, Lancashire, poses for a photograph with her mother, Kathy, and father, Grant at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Queen Elizabeth speaks to Millie Robson, 15, from Co Durham, and her mother, Marie. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Queen Elizabeth speaks to Evie Mills, 14, from Harrogate, her mother, Karen and dad, Craig. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Queen Elizabeth speaks to hospital staff. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Queen Elizabeth speaks to Amy Barlow, 12, from Rawtenstall, Lancashire, and her mother, Kathy. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Queen Elizabeth speaks to hospital staff. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Queen Elizabeth speaks to Amy Barlow, 12, from Rawtenstall, Lancashire, and her mother, Kathy. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
