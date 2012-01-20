Edition:
Survivors return home

<p>Rahul Raghav, one of the crew members who survived the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster, is kissed by his mother after arriving at Mumbai's airport January 19, 2012. About 200 Indians were part of the crew of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Rahul Raghav, one of the crew members who survived the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster, is hugged by his father after arriving at Mumbai's airport January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Mubeen, one of the crew members who survived the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster, is interviewed by the media after arriving at Mumbai's airport January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Rahul Raghav, one of the crew members who survived the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster, is interviewed by the media after arriving at Mumbai's airport January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Survivors Sujan Singh (L) and Mukesh Kumar, who were aboard Italian cruiseliner Costa Concordia, arrive at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

