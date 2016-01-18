Edition:
Sushma in Israel, Palestine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yair Sagi/Yedioth Ahronoth/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) shakes hands with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during their meeting in Jerusalem January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yair Sagi/Yedioth Ahronoth/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (R) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during their meeting in Jerusalem January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (R) sits next to India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during their meeting in Jerusalem January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj adjusts her glasses as she signs a guest book after a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj leaves after taking part in a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) lays a wreath with Indian ambassador to Israel, Jaideep Sarkar (R), during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) observes a moment of silence after laying a wreath with Indian ambassador to Israel, Jaideep Sarkar (R), during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj rekindles the Eternal Flame, commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) shakes hands with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj waves upon her arrival to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives to lay wreath on the tomb of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during her visit to the West Bank city of Ramallah January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) meets with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in the West Bank city of Ramallah January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
