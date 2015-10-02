Sushma Swaraj visits U.S.
Sushma Swaraj addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) poses with India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) and Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida (L) during a trilateral meeting between the U.S., India and Japan at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C), flanked by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power (L) and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken (R), speaks during a trilateral meeting between the U.S., India and Japan at the Lotte...more
India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj speaks during a trilateral meeting between the U.S., India and Japan at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) shakes hands with India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (R) and Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida (L) during a trilateral meeting between the U.S., India and Japan at the Lotte New York Palace...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C, L), flanked by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power (2nd L) and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken (3rd R) speaks during a trilateral meeting between the U.S., India and Japan at...more
India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj listens during a trilateral meeting between the U.S., India and Japan at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a trilateral meeting between the U.S., India and Japan at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj speaks during a trilateral meeting between the U.S., India and Japan at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry directs India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to her seat during a trilateral meeting between the U.S., India and Japan at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2015....more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) assists India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman (L) and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (C) to their seats on the dais at the U.S-India Strategic & Commercial Dialogue plenary...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) participates with India's Minster of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) and U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker (R) at the U.S-India Strategic & Commercial Dialogue plenary session at the State...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) chats with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) at the U.S-India Strategic & Commercial Dialogue plenary session at the State Department in Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
