Sushma Swaraj visits U.S.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C), flanked by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power (L) and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken (R), speaks during a trilateral meeting between the U.S., India and Japan at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

