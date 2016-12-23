Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 23, 2016 | 7:30pm IST

Suspect in Berlin truck attack shot dead

The body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, Italy. Italian police shot dead the man believed to be responsible for this week's Berlin Christmas market truck attack, killing him after he pulled a gun on them during a routine check in the early hours of Friday. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016
The body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, Italy. Italian police shot dead the man believed to be responsible for this week's Berlin Christmas market truck attack, killing him after he pulled a gun on them during a routine check in the early hours of Friday. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of Anis Amri is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers. The suspect - 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri - traveled to Italy from France, triggering a spate of criticism from euroskeptics over Europe's open-border Schengen pact. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. A police chief said his men had no idea they might be dealing with Amri when they approached him at around 3 a.m. outside a station in Sesto San Giovanni, a suburb of the northern city of Milan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016
Objects belonging to Anis Amri. Amri is suspected of driving a truck that smashed through a Berlin market on Monday killing 12 people, and security forces across Europe have been trying to track him down. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016
The body of Anis Amri. Milan police chief Antonio De Iesu told reporters that Amri had arrived in Milan's main railway station from France at around 1 a.m. and had then traveled to Sesto San Giovanni, where two young policemen approached him because he looked suspicious. "We had no intelligence that he could be in Milan," De Iesu said. "They had no perception that it could be him otherwise they would have been much more cautious." REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. He failed to produce any identification so the police requested he empty his pockets and his small backpack. He pulled a loaded gun from his bag and shot at one of the men, lightly wounding him in the shoulder. Amri then hid behind a nearby car but the other police officer managed to shoot him once or twice, killing him on the spot. Amri was identified by his finger prints. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. Militant group Islamic State acknowledged Amri's death and his suspected role in the German attack - for which it has claimed responsibility - through its Amaq news agency. "The executor of the Berlin attacks carries out another attack on Italian police in Milan and is killed in a shoot-out," it said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016
Berlin Christmas market truck attack suspect Anis Amri is seen leaving a Berlin mosque on December 20, 2016 at 0349 am, hours after a truck plowed through a crowd at the Breitscheid square in Berlin, in this still image taken from a surveillance camera made available on the RBB Abendschau website. RBB Abendschau/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016
Cristian Movio, the Milan policemen who shot dead the suspect, talks on a mobile phone as he lies injured in a hospital bed in Milan. Polizia di Stato press office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016
A still image taken from a short 'selfie' video clip from a social media website purportedly shows Anis Amri at an unknown location. Social Media/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
The body of Anis Amri is seen covered by a thermal blanket. De Iesu said that besides the gun, Amri had been carrying a small pocket knife. He also had a few hundred euros on him but no cell phone. Amri once spent four years in jail in Italy and police were trying to work out if he knew someone in Sesto. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016
