Suspect in Berlin truck attack shot dead
The body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, Italy. Italian police shot dead the man believed to be...more
The body of Anis Amri is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers. The suspect - 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri - traveled to Italy from France, triggering a spate of criticism from euroskeptics over Europe's open-border Schengen...more
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. A police chief said his men had no idea they might be dealing with Amri when they approached him at around 3 a.m. outside a station in Sesto San Giovanni, a suburb of the northern city of...more
Objects belonging to Anis Amri. Amri is suspected of driving a truck that smashed through a Berlin market on Monday killing 12 people, and security forces across Europe have been trying to track him down. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of Anis Amri. Milan police chief Antonio De Iesu told reporters that Amri had arrived in Milan's main railway station from France at around 1 a.m. and had then traveled to Sesto San Giovanni, where two young policemen approached him because...more
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. He failed to produce any identification so the police requested he empty his pockets and his small backpack. He pulled a loaded gun from his bag and shot at one of the men, lightly wounding...more
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. Militant group Islamic State acknowledged Amri's death and his suspected role in the German attack - for which it has claimed responsibility - through its Amaq news agency. "The executor of...more
Berlin Christmas market truck attack suspect Anis Amri is seen leaving a Berlin mosque on December 20, 2016 at 0349 am, hours after a truck plowed through a crowd at the Breitscheid square in Berlin, in this still image taken from a surveillance...more
Cristian Movio, the Milan policemen who shot dead the suspect, talks on a mobile phone as he lies injured in a hospital bed in Milan. Polizia di Stato press office/Handout via REUTERS
A still image taken from a short 'selfie' video clip from a social media website purportedly shows Anis Amri at an unknown location. Social Media/via Reuters TV
The body of Anis Amri is seen covered by a thermal blanket. De Iesu said that besides the gun, Amri had been carrying a small pocket knife. He also had a few hundred euros on him but no cell phone. Amri once spent four years in jail in Italy and...more
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. REUTERS/Stringer
