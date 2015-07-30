Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 30, 2015 | 9:25pm IST

Suspected MH370 debris found

French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the debris, in coordination with Malaysian and Australian authorities, to determine whether it came from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished last year in one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot

French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the debris, in coordination with Malaysian and Australian authorities, to determine whether it came from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished last year in one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot
Close
1 / 25
French gendarmes and police carry a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, Reunion Island, July 29, 2015. Malaysia is �almost certain� that plane debris found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean is from a Boeing 777. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot

French gendarmes and police carry a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, Reunion Island, July 29, 2015. Malaysia is �almost certain� that plane debris found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean is from a Boeing...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
French gendarmes and police carry a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, Reunion Island, July 29, 2015. Malaysia is �almost certain� that plane debris found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean is from a Boeing 777. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot
Close
2 / 25
French gendarmes and police stand near a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, Reunion Island, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot

French gendarmes and police stand near a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, Reunion Island, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
French gendarmes and police stand near a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, Reunion Island, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot
Close
3 / 25
Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, holds a picture of her husband walking with Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, at a news conference in Putrajaya January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, holds a picture of her husband walking with Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, at a news conference in Putrajaya January 29, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, holds a picture of her husband walking with Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, at a news conference in Putrajaya January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
4 / 25
Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2014
Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 25
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
6 / 25
The Chinese Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) vessel Hai Xin 01 is seen from a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean, as the search continues for flight MH370 April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Greg Wood/Pool

The Chinese Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) vessel Hai Xin 01 is seen from a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean, as the search continues for flight MH370 April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Greg Wood/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 14, 2014
The Chinese Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) vessel Hai Xin 01 is seen from a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean, as the search continues for flight MH370 April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Greg Wood/Pool
Close
7 / 25
A Malaysia Airlines air stewardess wipes her eyes during a memorial for victims of MH370 and MH17 at Malaysia Airlines headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A Malaysia Airlines air stewardess wipes her eyes during a memorial for victims of MH370 and MH17 at Malaysia Airlines headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A Malaysia Airlines air stewardess wipes her eyes during a memorial for victims of MH370 and MH17 at Malaysia Airlines headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
8 / 25
A woman, whose son was aboard flight MH370, reacts after she and other family members failed to express their appeals to the airline outside its office in Beijing June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A woman, whose son was aboard flight MH370, reacts after she and other family members failed to express their appeals to the airline outside its office in Beijing June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014
A woman, whose son was aboard flight MH370, reacts after she and other family members failed to express their appeals to the airline outside its office in Beijing June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
9 / 25
Crew aboard the Australian Defence Vessel Ocean Shield move the U.S. Navy's Bluefin-21 autonomous underwater vehicle into position for deployment in the southern Indian Ocean to look for flight MH370, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter D. Blair/Handout via Reuters

Crew aboard the Australian Defence Vessel Ocean Shield move the U.S. Navy's Bluefin-21 autonomous underwater vehicle into position for deployment in the southern Indian Ocean to look for flight MH370, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 15, 2014
Crew aboard the Australian Defence Vessel Ocean Shield move the U.S. Navy's Bluefin-21 autonomous underwater vehicle into position for deployment in the southern Indian Ocean to look for flight MH370, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter D. Blair/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 25
A crew member looks out an observation window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for debris from flight MH370 April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden

A crew member looks out an observation window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for debris from flight MH370 April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden

Reuters / Friday, April 11, 2014
A crew member looks out an observation window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for debris from flight MH370 April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden
Close
11 / 25
A family member cries as she and other relatives pray during a candlelight vigil for passengers onboard flight MH370, at Lido Hotel, in Beijing April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A family member cries as she and other relatives pray during a candlelight vigil for passengers onboard flight MH370, at Lido Hotel, in Beijing April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014
A family member cries as she and other relatives pray during a candlelight vigil for passengers onboard flight MH370, at Lido Hotel, in Beijing April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 25
Malaysia's Defence Minister and acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein speaks at a news conference in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Malaysia's Defence Minister and acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein speaks at a news conference in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Reuters / Saturday, April 05, 2014
Malaysia's Defence Minister and acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein speaks at a news conference in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Close
13 / 25
Family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, cry as they gather to pray at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, cry as they gather to pray at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2014
Family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, cry as they gather to pray at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 25
A crew member waves from the window of an aircraft as it departs RAAF Base Pearce near Perth to search for flight MH370 April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden

A crew member waves from the window of an aircraft as it departs RAAF Base Pearce near Perth to search for flight MH370 April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
A crew member waves from the window of an aircraft as it departs RAAF Base Pearce near Perth to search for flight MH370 April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden
Close
15 / 25
The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for flight MH370 March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool

The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for flight MH370 March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 31, 2014
The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for flight MH370 March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool
Close
16 / 25
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 shouts at journalists at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 shouts at journalists at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2014
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 shouts at journalists at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 25
Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean is pictured on a window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean is pictured on a window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2014
Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean is pictured on a window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
18 / 25
A relative of a passenger onboard missing flight MH370 is seen through a door while he waits for news at a hotel in Beijing March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A relative of a passenger onboard missing flight MH370 is seen through a door while he waits for news at a hotel in Beijing March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
A relative of a passenger onboard missing flight MH370 is seen through a door while he waits for news at a hotel in Beijing March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 25
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
20 / 25
A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, March 18, 2014
A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 25
Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected in the glass at the boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected in the glass at the boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, March 17, 2014
Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected in the glass at the boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
22 / 25
A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 13, 2014
A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Close
23 / 25
A woman leaves a message of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman leaves a message of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, March 16, 2014
A woman leaves a message of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 25
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was on board flight MH370, is silhouetted at an empty house he had planned for their marriage, in Tianjin, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhiliang, whose fiancee was on board flight MH370, is silhouetted at an empty house he had planned for their marriage, in Tianjin, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was on board flight MH370, is silhouetted at an empty house he had planned for their marriage, in Tianjin, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Walker: Harleys, Winnebagos and politics

Walker: Harleys, Winnebagos and politics

Next Slideshows

Walker: Harleys, Winnebagos and politics

Walker: Harleys, Winnebagos and politics

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes his campaign for the Republican candidacy nationwide.

30 Jul 2015
Farewell Kalam

Farewell Kalam

Political leaders, officials and the people pay tribute to former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam.

30 Jul 2015
The killing of Cecil the lion

The killing of Cecil the lion

Outrage follows the killing of Zimbabwe's famous lion by a Minnesota dentist.

30 Jul 2015
Migrant crisis in Calais

Migrant crisis in Calais

Thousands of migrants camp in shanties around the French port town, repeatedly trying to board trucks and trains traveling through the Chunnel in search of a...

30 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Summer in India

Summer in India

How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast