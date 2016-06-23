Edition:
Suspected North Korean rocket washes ashore

An object, suspected to be half of a nose cone from a North Korean rocket launched in February, that washed up on a Japanese beach, is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. Japan on Thursday began to examine the suspected nose cone of a North Korean rocket that washed up on a Japanese beach, hoping to glean information on the reclusive state's ballistic missile programme a day after it test-launched two more missiles. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The inside of the suspected rocket is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. The red, white and blue item, believed to be half of the nose cone designed to protect the rocket's payload, was found on a beach in western Japan last Thursday and is suspected to come from a long-range, three-stage rocket fired by North Korea on Feb ruary 7 that flew over Japan's southwest Okinawa island chain. South Korean authorities recovered the other half. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The inside of the suspected rocket is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. The red, white and blue item, believed to be half of the nose cone designed to protect the rocket's payload, was found on a beach in western Japan last Thursday and is suspected to come from a long-range, three-stage rocket fired by North Korea on Feb ruary 7 that flew over Japan's southwest Okinawa island chain. South Korean authorities recovered the other half. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. "We will analyse the materials and the level of technology used," a Japanese Ministry of Defence official said after the part was delivered by truck to the ministry. The pockmarked 75 kg (165 lb) part, almost two metres long and over a metre wide, lay on a blanket and blue tarpaulin in a forecourt at the ministry. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. "We will analyse the materials and the level of technology used," a Japanese Ministry of Defence official said after the part was delivered by truck to the ministry. The pockmarked 75 kg (165 lb) part, almost two metres long and over a metre wide, lay on a blanket and blue tarpaulin in a forecourt at the ministry. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. The February launch, which North Korea said put a satellite into orbit hundreds of kilometres above Earth, came just weeks after Pyongyang carried out a nuclear bomb test, both in defiance of U.N. resolutions and sanctions. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. The February launch, which North Korea said put a satellite into orbit hundreds of kilometres above Earth, came just weeks after Pyongyang carried out a nuclear bomb test, both in defiance of U.N. resolutions and sanctions. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A component of an object is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. Concern that North Korea is getting closer to perfecting its ballistic missile technology heightened on Wednesday after it fired what appeared to be two intermediate range ballistic missiles. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A component of an object is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. Concern that North Korea is getting closer to perfecting its ballistic missile technology heightened on Wednesday after it fired what appeared to be two intermediate range ballistic missiles. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An object, suspected to be half of a nose cone from a North Korean rocket, is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The inside of an object is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Members of Japan Self-Defense Forces carry an object as it is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

