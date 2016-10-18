Suu Kyi in India
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) greets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as she arrives for her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016....more
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi walks after inspecting a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she leaves after her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016....more
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi sits in her car after arriving at the airport in New Delhi, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi shakes hands with India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman (L), upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi shakes hands with India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman (L), upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Mourning the Thai king
The people of Thailand mourn the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, seen as head of an institution central to Thai identity and a father-figure to the nation.
BRICS Summit in Goa
Pictures from the eighth gathering of top leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in Goa.
India this week
Our top pictures this week from India.
The city under water
The city of Lumberton was one of the hardest hit when Hurricane Matthew swept North Carolina.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.