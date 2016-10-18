Edition:
Suu Kyi in India

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) greets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as she arrives for her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi walks after inspecting a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she leaves after her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi sits in her car after arriving at the airport in New Delhi, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi shakes hands with India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman (L), upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi shakes hands with India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman (L), upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
