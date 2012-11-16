Edition:
Suu Kyi visits India

<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) signs a book during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) signs a book during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi addresses a gathering during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi addresses a gathering during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Minister of State for Human Resource Development Shashi Tharoor (R) speaks with Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi during her visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Minister of State for Human Resource Development Shashi Tharoor (R) speaks with Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi during her visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Minister of State for Human Resource Development Shashi Tharoor (R) speaks with Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi during her visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Minister of State for Human Resource Development Shashi Tharoor (R) speaks with Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi during her visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) cuts a cake during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) cuts a cake during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) receives an artwork during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) receives an artwork during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (2nd L) greets faculty members during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (2nd L) greets faculty members during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) looks at books on herself during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) looks at books on herself during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) plants a tree sapling during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) plants a tree sapling during a visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Students sing for Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) during her visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Students sing for Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) during her visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi walks at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial after placing a wreath at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi walks at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial after placing a wreath at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (2nd L) walks at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial to place a wreath at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (2nd L) walks at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial to place a wreath at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) speaks with Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi during their meeting in New Delhi November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool</p>

Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) speaks with Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi during their meeting in New Delhi November 14, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi holds a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi holds a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi holds books on Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi holds books on Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles outside the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles outside the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi visits the memorial of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in New Delhi November 14, 2012. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi visits the memorial of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in New Delhi November 14, 2012. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi scatters rose petals at the memorial of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in New Delhi November 14, 2012. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi scatters rose petals at the memorial of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in New Delhi November 14, 2012. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi delivers the Nehru memorial lecture in New Delhi November 14, 2012. The lecture in tribute to India?s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru takes place annually. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi delivers the Nehru memorial lecture in New Delhi November 14, 2012. The lecture in tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru takes place annually. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi hold books on Burma and India during the Nehru memorial lecture in New Delhi November 14, 2012. The lecture in tribute to India?s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru takes place annually. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi hold books on Burma and India during the Nehru memorial lecture in New Delhi November 14, 2012. The lecture in tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru takes place annually. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi gestures during the Nehru memorial lecture in New Delhi November 14, 2012. The lecture in tribute to India?s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru takes place annually. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi gestures during the Nehru memorial lecture in New Delhi November 14, 2012. The lecture in tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru takes place annually. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>India's ruling Congress party senior leader Karan Singh(From L-R) , Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi and Indian Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari hold books on Burma and India during the Nehru memorial lecture in New Delhi November 14, 2012. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

India's ruling Congress party senior leader Karan Singh(From L-R) , Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi and Indian Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari hold books on Burma and India during the Nehru memorial lecture in New Delhi November 14, 2012. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) shakes hands with Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar during Suu Kyi's visit to the Indian parliament in New Delhi November 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) shakes hands with Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar during Suu Kyi's visit to the Indian parliament in New Delhi November 15, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles during her meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar at the Indian parliament in New Delhi November 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles during her meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar at the Indian parliament in New Delhi November 15, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi waters a Magnolia Grandiflora tree sapling after planting it in the complex of the Indian parliament as Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar (2nd R) smiles in New Delhi November 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi waters a Magnolia Grandiflora tree sapling after planting it in the complex of the Indian parliament as Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar (2nd R) smiles in New Delhi November 15, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, surrounded by media personnel, departs after her visit to the Indian parliament in New Delhi November 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, surrounded by media personnel, departs after her visit to the Indian parliament in New Delhi November 15, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) speaks with Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi before their meeting in New Delhi November 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) speaks with Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi before their meeting in New Delhi November 15, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi waters a Magnolia Grandiflora tree sapling after planting it in the complex of the Indian parliament in New Delhi November 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi waters a Magnolia Grandiflora tree sapling after planting it in the complex of the Indian parliament in New Delhi November 15, 2012.

Friday, November 16, 2012



