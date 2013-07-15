The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (2L) and other Swan Uppers inspect swans and cygnets during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. Young cygnets are counted and swans and cygnets are assessed for signs of injury or disease during the ceremony. The five-day census of the swan population dates back to the twelfth century when the Crown claimed ownership of all mute swans. Today, the Crown retains the right to ownership of all unmarked mute swans in open water, but The Queen only exercises her ownership on certain stretches of the River Thames and its surrounding tributaries. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor