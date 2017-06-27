Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 28, 2017 | 3:20am IST

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

Beekeeper Hannah Baek works to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beekeeper Hannah Baek works to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Beekeeper Hannah Baek works to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 12
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with a specialized vacuum cleaner before removing a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with a specialized vacuum cleaner before removing a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with a specialized vacuum cleaner before removing a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 12
Beekeeper Hannah Baek works to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beekeeper Hannah Baek works to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Beekeeper Hannah Baek works to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 12
Beekeeper Andrew Cote inspects a large swarm of bees on a building before residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beekeeper Andrew Cote inspects a large swarm of bees on a building before residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Beekeeper Andrew Cote inspects a large swarm of bees on a building before residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 12
Bees swarm around a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bees swarm around a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Bees swarm around a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 12
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with Hannah Baek to use a specialized vacuum cleaner to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with Hannah Baek to use a specialized vacuum cleaner to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with Hannah Baek to use a specialized vacuum cleaner to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 12
A small number of remaining bees fly around wax that a large swarm had left on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A small number of remaining bees fly around wax that a large swarm had left on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A small number of remaining bees fly around wax that a large swarm had left on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 12
Bees poke their heads out of a container holding a large swarm of bees that were removed from a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bees poke their heads out of a container holding a large swarm of bees that were removed from a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Bees poke their heads out of a container holding a large swarm of bees that were removed from a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 12
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with Hannah Baek to use a specialized vacuum cleaner to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with Hannah Baek to use a specialized vacuum cleaner to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with Hannah Baek to use a specialized vacuum cleaner to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 12
Beekeepers Andrew Cote and Hannah Baek remove a container holding a large swarm of bees that they had removed from a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beekeepers Andrew Cote and Hannah Baek remove a container holding a large swarm of bees that they had removed from a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Beekeepers Andrew Cote and Hannah Baek remove a container holding a large swarm of bees that they had removed from a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 12
Beekeepers Andrew Cote and Hannah Baek work to prepare a hive to take a large swarm of bees that they had removed from a building in the Times Square district of New York, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beekeepers Andrew Cote and Hannah Baek work to prepare a hive to take a large swarm of bees that they had removed from a building in the Times Square district of New York, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Beekeepers Andrew Cote and Hannah Baek work to prepare a hive to take a large swarm of bees that they had removed from a building in the Times Square district of New York, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 12
Beekeeper Andrew Cote dumps a large swarm of bees that he had removed from a building in Times Square to a new hive at Bryant Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beekeeper Andrew Cote dumps a large swarm of bees that he had removed from a building in Times Square to a new hive at Bryant Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Beekeeper Andrew Cote dumps a large swarm of bees that he had removed from a building in Times Square to a new hive at Bryant Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Next Slideshows

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.

27 Jun 2017
Eid in India

Eid in India

Prayer and fasting followed by feasting as India celebrates Eid.

26 Jun 2017
Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra

Pictures from the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, commemorating a journey by three Hindu deities in specially made chariots.

25 Jun 2017
India this week

India this week

Pictures from around the country depicting events in the week that went by.

25 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

North Korean Taekwondo-style

North Korean Taekwondo-style

Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.

Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters suffer injuries from mortar rounds and sniper fire in the fight against Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria.

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.

Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Hong Kong police arrested pro-democracy protesters, some of whom scrambled up a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule 20 years ago, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast