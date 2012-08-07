Edition:
Swimming in sync

<p>Mexico's Isabel Delgado Plancarte and Nuria Diosdado Garcia spit water during their performace in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

<p>Canada's Marie-Pier Boudreau Gagnon and Elise Marcotte perform in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

<p>Italy's Giulia Lapi and Mariangela Perrupato are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Mary Killman and Mariya Koroleva of the U.S. perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Ukraine's Daria Iushko and Kseniya Sydorenko perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

<p>Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Italy's Giulia Lapi and Mariangela Perrupato perform in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

<p>Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Members of the full eight-person China synchronised swimming team train before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Greece's Evangelia Platanioti and Despoina Solomou are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

<p>The British synchronised swimming team trains at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>France's Sara Labrousse and Chloe Willhelm perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>South Korea's Park Hyun-ha and Park Hyun-sun perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>South Korea's Park Hyun-ha and Park Hyun-sun are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

<p>Spain's Ona Carbonell Ballestero and Andrea Fuentes Fache perform their routine in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

<p>The Chinese synchronised swimming team trains at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Spain's Ona Carbonell Ballestero and Andrea Fuentes Fache perform to win the silver medal in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>Ukraine's Daria Iushko and Kseniya Sydorenko perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Canada's Marie-Pier Boudreau Gagnon and Elise Marcotte perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>Brazil's Nayara Figueira and Lara Teixeira perform in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>France's Sara Labrousse and Chloe Willhelm perform in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

