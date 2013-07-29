Edition:
Swiss train collision

<p>Police officers and rescue workers are pictured at the site of a head on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Police officers and rescue workers are pictured at the site of a head on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Police officers and rescue workers are pictured at the site of a head on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Swiss rescue workers wheel a wounded person on a stretcher after two regional trains crashed head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Swiss rescue workers wheel a wounded person on a stretcher after two regional trains crashed head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Swiss rescue workers wheel a wounded person on a stretcher after two regional trains crashed head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>A rescue worker is pictured at the site of a head on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

A rescue worker is pictured at the site of a head on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A rescue worker is pictured at the site of a head on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>A photographer takes pictures after two Swiss regional trains crashed head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

A photographer takes pictures after two Swiss regional trains crashed head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A photographer takes pictures after two Swiss regional trains crashed head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>A view of the scene where two Swiss regional trains collided head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

A view of the scene where two Swiss regional trains collided head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A view of the scene where two Swiss regional trains collided head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>A rescue worker stands near two Swiss regional trains after a head-on collision near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

A rescue worker stands near two Swiss regional trains after a head-on collision near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A rescue worker stands near two Swiss regional trains after a head-on collision near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) staff inspect the rails after removing carriages at the site of a head-on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) staff inspect the rails after removing carriages at the site of a head-on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) staff inspect the rails after removing carriages at the site of a head-on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Rescue workers are seen at the site of a head-on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Rescue workers are seen at the site of a head-on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Rescue workers are seen at the site of a head-on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

