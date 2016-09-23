Edition:
Switzerland's Next Top Cheese

Staff inspect the presentation before the Swiss Cheese Awards competition in Le Sentier, Switzerland September 23, 2016. One hundred and forty-two experts have to choose the best out of 777 cheeses from 353 producers competing in 28 categories. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Judges inspect a piece of cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards competition. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A married couple is displayed on a pile of cheeses in the "Specialty" category during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Judges inspect a piece of cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A judge scrapes melted Raclette cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A judge smells a piece of Emmental cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Pieces of Sbrinz cheese are displayed during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Judges inspect pieces of cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A judge inspects a piece of Emmental cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Judges inspect a piece of Vacherin cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A judge cuts a slice of Emmental cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Staff inspect the presentation before the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A judge inspects a piece of Emmental cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
