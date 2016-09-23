Switzerland's Next Top Cheese
Staff inspect the presentation before the Swiss Cheese Awards competition in Le Sentier, Switzerland September 23, 2016. One hundred and forty-two experts have to choose the best out of 777 cheeses from 353 producers competing in 28 categories....more
Judges inspect a piece of cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards competition. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A married couple is displayed on a pile of cheeses in the "Specialty" category during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Judges inspect a piece of cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A judge scrapes melted Raclette cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A judge smells a piece of Emmental cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Pieces of Sbrinz cheese are displayed during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Judges inspect pieces of cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A judge inspects a piece of Emmental cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Judges inspect a piece of Vacherin cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A judge cuts a slice of Emmental cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Staff inspect the presentation before the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A judge inspects a piece of Emmental cheese during the Swiss Cheese Awards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
