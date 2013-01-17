Diana Rakipi, a Burrnesha or sworn virgin, is pictured at her apartment in Durres January 10, 2013. Burrnesha are Albanian women who took a vow of chastity in return for the right to live as men in traditional, strongly patriarchal communities where women were typically treated as property. Rakipi, 59, one of the few remaining Burrnesha, said she became a sworn virgin at seventeen because she always felt like a boy. REUTERS/Arben Celi