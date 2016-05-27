Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 27, 2016 | 9:55pm IST

Sydney in lights

A design featuring decorative turtles is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A design featuring decorative turtles is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A design featuring decorative turtles is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 18
Children have their picture taken in front of an 'I Love You' installation. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Children have their picture taken in front of an 'I Love You' installation. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Children have their picture taken in front of an 'I Love You' installation. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 18
People take pictures of a design projected onto the Museum of Contemporary Art. REUTERS/Jason Reed

People take pictures of a design projected onto the Museum of Contemporary Art. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
People take pictures of a design projected onto the Museum of Contemporary Art. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
3 / 18
A boy pushes himself into an illuminated sculpture on the opening night. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A boy pushes himself into an illuminated sculpture on the opening night. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A boy pushes himself into an illuminated sculpture on the opening night. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 18
Visitors to the annual Vivid Sydney light festival stand beneath a moving spotlight show projected into the sky. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Visitors to the annual Vivid Sydney light festival stand beneath a moving spotlight show projected into the sky. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Visitors to the annual Vivid Sydney light festival stand beneath a moving spotlight show projected into the sky. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 18
Lights are projected onto a tree in Sydney's Botanical Gardens. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Lights are projected onto a tree in Sydney's Botanical Gardens. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Lights are projected onto a tree in Sydney's Botanical Gardens. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 18
A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light'. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light'. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light'. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 18
An indigenous Australian design is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An indigenous Australian design is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
An indigenous Australian design is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 18
A family poses for a picture within a giant picture frame in front of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A family poses for a picture within a giant picture frame in front of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A family poses for a picture within a giant picture frame in front of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 18
An image of an indigenous Australian man is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An image of an indigenous Australian man is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
An image of an indigenous Australian man is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 18
A giant lantern in the shape of a rhinoceros sits among grasses during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A giant lantern in the shape of a rhinoceros sits among grasses during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A giant lantern in the shape of a rhinoceros sits among grasses during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 18
Children observe a giant lantern in the shape of an Asian Elephant during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Children observe a giant lantern in the shape of an Asian Elephant during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Children observe a giant lantern in the shape of an Asian Elephant during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 18
A giant lantern in the shape of an endangered corroboree frog sits against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A giant lantern in the shape of an endangered corroboree frog sits against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A giant lantern in the shape of an endangered corroboree frog sits against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 18
A lantern in the shape of a chameleon lizard features among Taronga Zoo's inaugural contributions to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A lantern in the shape of a chameleon lizard features among Taronga Zoo's inaugural contributions to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A lantern in the shape of a chameleon lizard features among Taronga Zoo's inaugural contributions to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 18
A family walks past giant lanterns in the shape of sea turtles during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A family walks past giant lanterns in the shape of sea turtles during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A family walks past giant lanterns in the shape of sea turtles during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
15 / 18
Giraffes peer out of their enclosure during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Giraffes peer out of their enclosure during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Giraffes peer out of their enclosure during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
16 / 18
An animated film featuring a lizard and a witch on floating islands is projected onto Sydney's Customs House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An animated film featuring a lizard and a witch on floating islands is projected onto Sydney's Customs House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
An animated film featuring a lizard and a witch on floating islands is projected onto Sydney's Customs House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
17 / 18
A light show projects onto a couple in Sydney's Botanical Gardens. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A light show projects onto a couple in Sydney's Botanical Gardens. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A light show projects onto a couple in Sydney's Botanical Gardens. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

Next Slideshows

Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

Nihar Janga and Jairam Hathwar battle 25 rounds to become co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

27 May 2016
Return to Everest

Return to Everest

More than 330 climbers have reached the top of Mount Everest this month, after the earthquake last year forced hundreds abandon their expeditions.

25 May 2016
Buckingham Palace garden party

Buckingham Palace garden party

Britain's royal family host a party on the grounds of their London residence.

25 May 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

21 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast