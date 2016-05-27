Sydney in lights
A design featuring decorative turtles is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Children have their picture taken in front of an 'I Love You' installation. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People take pictures of a design projected onto the Museum of Contemporary Art. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A boy pushes himself into an illuminated sculpture on the opening night. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Visitors to the annual Vivid Sydney light festival stand beneath a moving spotlight show projected into the sky. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lights are projected onto a tree in Sydney's Botanical Gardens. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light'. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An indigenous Australian design is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A family poses for a picture within a giant picture frame in front of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An image of an indigenous Australian man is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A giant lantern in the shape of a rhinoceros sits among grasses during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Children observe a giant lantern in the shape of an Asian Elephant during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A giant lantern in the shape of an endangered corroboree frog sits against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A lantern in the shape of a chameleon lizard features among Taronga Zoo's inaugural contributions to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A family walks past giant lanterns in the shape of sea turtles during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Giraffes peer out of their enclosure during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An animated film featuring a lizard and a witch on floating islands is projected onto Sydney's Customs House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A light show projects onto a couple in Sydney's Botanical Gardens. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S
Nihar Janga and Jairam Hathwar battle 25 rounds to become co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Return to Everest
More than 330 climbers have reached the top of Mount Everest this month, after the earthquake last year forced hundreds abandon their expeditions.
Buckingham Palace garden party
Britain's royal family host a party on the grounds of their London residence.
India this week
Our top photos this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.