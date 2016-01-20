Sympathy for the devil
Armando Vicente Vicente, 30, puts on protective gear under his costume as he gets dressed as Jarramplas during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers prepare to throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern...more
People protect themselves from revellers throwing turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana...more
Revellers carry turnips to throw at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern...more
A drawing of the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, is seen on a wall during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People protect themselves from revellers throwing turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 19, 2016....more
Turnips are seen next to boarded-up houses during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A house is partially covered with a net seen during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Turnips are seen next to a protected window during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Armando Vicente Vicente, 30, celebrates with revellers after enduring getting hit by turnips during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A window is protected from flying turnips during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Jarramplas Armando Vicente Vicente, 30, and his sister Laura place a statue of Saint Sebastian at the altar during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Women and children in traditional attire take part in a mass during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
