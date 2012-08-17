Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 17, 2012 | 9:11pm IST

Syria: Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun at a Syrian Air force plane in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun at a Syrian Air force plane in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun at a Syrian Air force plane in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an RPG launcher as he drinks coffee during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an RPG launcher as he drinks coffee during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an RPG launcher as he drinks coffee during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter helps a woman to run across a street during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter helps a woman to run across a street during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter helps a woman to run across a street during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter makes a hole in a wall during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter makes a hole in a wall during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter makes a hole in a wall during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 50
<p>A young Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a school bench on a street in downtown Aleppo August 2, 2012. The graffiti behind him shows the name of the brigade: "Ihsan Sadiq fighting group, Amr bin al-Aas brigade of the Free North." REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A young Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a school bench on a street in downtown Aleppo August 2, 2012. The graffiti behind him shows the name of the brigade: "Ihsan Sadiq fighting group, Amr bin al-Aas brigade of the Free North." REUTERS/Goran...more

Friday, August 17, 2012

A young Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a school bench on a street in downtown Aleppo August 2, 2012. The graffiti behind him shows the name of the brigade: "Ihsan Sadiq fighting group, Amr bin al-Aas brigade of the Free North." REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 50
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters sit behind a barricade on a street in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters sit behind a barricade on a street in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters sit behind a barricade on a street in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter tries to fix his jammed rifle during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter tries to fix his jammed rifle during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter tries to fix his jammed rifle during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man shot in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo out of the line of sniper fire August 13, 2012. Free Syrian Army fighters said the man was shot dead by Syrian Army snipers. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man shot in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo out of the line of sniper fire August 13, 2012. Free Syrian Army fighters said the man was shot dead by Syrian Army snipers. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man shot in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo out of the line of sniper fire August 13, 2012. Free Syrian Army fighters said the man was shot dead by Syrian Army snipers. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 50
<p>A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
15 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
16 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a wall of a house during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a wall of a house during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a wall of a house during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
17 / 50
<p>A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
18 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares to fire an RPG as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares to fire an RPG as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares to fire an RPG as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
19 / 50
<p>A man runs for cover during clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighborhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A man runs for cover during clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighborhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A man runs for cover during clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighborhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
20 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
21 / 50
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
22 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
23 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in Salah al-Din neighborhood in central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in Salah al-Din neighborhood in central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in Salah al-Din neighborhood in central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
24 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after hearing news that his commander had been killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after hearing news that his commander had been killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after hearing news that his commander had been killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
25 / 50
<p>A man walks through a room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, in the Sha'aar neighbourhood of Aleppo August 15, 2012. The patients that were in the hospital when the air strike happened have now all been evacuated. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A man walks through a room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, in the Sha'aar neighbourhood of Aleppo August 15, 2012. The patients that were in the hospital when the air strike happened have now all been...more

Friday, August 17, 2012

A man walks through a room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, in the Sha'aar neighbourhood of Aleppo August 15, 2012. The patients that were in the hospital when the air strike happened have now all been evacuated. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
26 / 50
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
27 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as a Syrian Air Force fighter bomber fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as a Syrian Air Force fighter bomber fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as a Syrian Air Force fighter bomber fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
28 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
29 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter observes the area during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter observes the area during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter observes the area during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
30 / 50
<p>A body of a boy, who was killed by a recent Syrian Air force air strike, is seen under rubble of a house in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A body of a boy, who was killed by a recent Syrian Air force air strike, is seen under rubble of a house in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A body of a boy, who was killed by a recent Syrian Air force air strike, is seen under rubble of a house in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
31 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter rests in a school in central Aleppo August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter rests in a school in central Aleppo August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter rests in a school in central Aleppo August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
32 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter climbs a wall during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter climbs a wall during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter climbs a wall during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
33 / 50
<p>People stand on a house destroyed during a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

People stand on a house destroyed during a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

People stand on a house destroyed during a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
34 / 50
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters pray over the body of their commander who was killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters pray over the body of their commander who was killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters pray over the body of their commander who was killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
35 / 50
<p>A man carries the body of a boy after a Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A man carries the body of a boy after a Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A man carries the body of a boy after a Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
36 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a window sill as he holds an AK-47 rifle in central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a window sill as he holds an AK-47 rifle in central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a window sill as he holds an AK-47 rifle in central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
37 / 50
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from clashes in a coffee shop in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from clashes in a coffee shop in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from clashes in a coffee shop in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
38 / 50
<p>A man and a woman look out of a window in central Aleppo, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A man and a woman look out of a window in central Aleppo, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A man and a woman look out of a window in central Aleppo, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
39 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his gun during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in downtown Aleppo August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his gun during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in downtown Aleppo August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his gun during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in downtown Aleppo August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
40 / 50
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters reload rifle magazines during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters reload rifle magazines during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters reload rifle magazines during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
41 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
42 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
43 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his gun during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his gun during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his gun during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
44 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al- Din neighborhood of central Aleppo August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al- Din neighborhood of central Aleppo August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al- Din neighborhood of central Aleppo August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
45 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his rifle during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his rifle during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his rifle during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
46 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
47 / 50
<p>A man gestures in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A man gestures in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A man gestures in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
48 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
49 / 50
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs through after a Syrian Army tank shell exploded in the Salah al- Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs through after a Syrian Army tank shell exploded in the Salah al- Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs through after a Syrian Army tank shell exploded in the Salah al- Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Pussy Riot supporters

Pussy Riot supporters

Next Slideshows

Pussy Riot supporters

Pussy Riot supporters

Worldwide demonstrations in support of the Russian punk band.

17 Aug 2012
Riot-hit Assam

Riot-hit Assam

Ethnic violence in Assam has forced tens of thousands to flee their razed homes and shut down road and rail transport.

17 Aug 2012
The WikiLeaks case

The WikiLeaks case

A timeline of key events surrounding the case of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange.

16 Aug 2012
Independence Day

Independence Day

India became independent from British rule on August 15, 1947 and celebrates its 66th Independence Day this year.

16 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast