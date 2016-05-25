Syria in ruins
A damaged minaret of a mosque is pictured in the rebel-held area of Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A chandelier hangs in a damaged house in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-held area of Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A clothing shop displays its merchandise beside a damaged building in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man gestures as he stands on a damaged building at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Residents inspect a site damaged by an airstrike in Binnish, in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A general view shows damaged buildings as seen from the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Pictures lie on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy walks past satellites dishes used as planting beds in the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A general view shows damaged buildings as seen from the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children play in a damaged school bus in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy looks on while residents inspect a damaged building in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A broken frame with a picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A damaged vehicle is seen in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A damaged kitchen is pictured in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A damaged tank is pictured in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died yesterday, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Activists carry a Free Syrian Army flag during a protest against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
People walk past damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Shaar district. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A damaged building is seen in Salah al-Din neighborhood in central Aleppo. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Damaged buildings are seen after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibrahim/Shaam News Network
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
