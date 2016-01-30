Edition:
Syria in ruins

People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Friday, March 07, 2014
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A bus blocks a road amid damage on the Salah Al-Din neighbourhood frontline in Aleppo, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Dust covers clothes at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2014
Civilians walk past rubble and damaged buildings in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 11, 2014
People walk past damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A man walks along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2013
A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2013
A man walks past a burnt car and damaged buildings along a street at the al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2012
A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2012
A damaged building is seen in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Friday, August 23, 2013
A damaged church is seen in the old city of Homs September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2012
Residents and a Free Syrian Army fighter walk along a street lined with damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2013
The word Steadfast is seen on a graffiti on a damaged building in al-Manshiyeh neighbourhood in Deraa, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2014
Smoke rises from a building after it was hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the besieged area of Homs, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2014
Smoke rises from buildings after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged area of Homs, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2014
A view of people at a damaged street in Deir al-Zor, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, August 31, 2013
A general view shows a deserted street with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2013
Damaged buildings are seen after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibrahim/Shaam News Network

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2012
A view of buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thair al-Khalidi/Shaam News Network

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2013
Residents inspect damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2013
A general view shows buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2013
A general view of damaged buildings in the Al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2012
A room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, is seen in the Sha'aar neighbourhood of Aleppo August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2012
Damaged cars and buildings are seen in Juret al-Shayah in Homs November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2012
A view of damaged buildings in Baidah near Homs October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Ibrahim/Shaam News Network

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2012
A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2012
Damaged buildings are seen in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2012
