Pictures | Fri Nov 21, 2014 | 4:20am IST

Syria in the dark

A man lights a candle by his shop at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Men walk along a street at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. Residents in Eastern al-Ghouta have been cut off the main electricity grid for two years, activists said, relying on generators and other sources of light at night. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Children use a bicycle to recharge a battery in order to use it to power a light source in Douma, eastern Ghouta, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2013
Residents manage an electric box for electricity distributed by generators in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A timber vendor sells firewood used for cooking and heating in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A boy walks along a street at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Workers fix electricity cables damaged from what activists say was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Katerji Tariq district in Aleppo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2013
A student wears a headlight, due to electricity shortage, as he takes his year-end examinations at a school in Aleppo's al-Sha'ar district June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2013
A Civil Defense officer extinguishes a fire at a power station caused by what activists said were explosive barrels thrown from helicopters by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Al-Hawoz neighborhood of Aleppo February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2014
A child vendor sells fuel in Haas village, Idlib January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2014
A vendor sells cooked corn on the cob at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A family with no electricity tries to find relief from the heat of summer by dipping themselves in a pool of water leaking from blasted water pipes in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2012
Smoke rises after what activists said were explosions at gas pipelines, cutting electricity supplies around the capital, near Damascus international airport, in Erbeen, Damascus January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Diaa Al-Din

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2014
Men cut firewood in Duma neighborhood, in Damascus September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2013
A man turns a wheel to generate electricity for a machine in a shop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus November 23, 2013. REUTERS/William Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2013
