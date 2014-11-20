Syria in the dark

Men walk along a street at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. Residents in Eastern al-Ghouta have been cut off the main electricity grid for two years, activists said, relying on generators and other sources of light at...more

Men walk along a street at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. Residents in Eastern al-Ghouta have been cut off the main electricity grid for two years, activists said, relying on generators and other sources of light at night. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

