Syria in the dark
A man lights a candle by his shop at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men walk along a street at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. Residents in Eastern al-Ghouta have been cut off the main electricity grid for two years, activists said, relying on generators and other sources of light at...more
Children use a bicycle to recharge a battery in order to use it to power a light source in Douma, eastern Ghouta, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents manage an electric box for electricity distributed by generators in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A timber vendor sells firewood used for cooking and heating in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy walks along a street at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Workers fix electricity cables damaged from what activists say was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Katerji Tariq district in Aleppo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A student wears a headlight, due to electricity shortage, as he takes his year-end examinations at a school in Aleppo's al-Sha'ar district June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Civil Defense officer extinguishes a fire at a power station caused by what activists said were explosive barrels thrown from helicopters by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Al-Hawoz neighborhood of Aleppo February 4, 2014....more
A child vendor sells fuel in Haas village, Idlib January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan
A vendor sells cooked corn on the cob at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A family with no electricity tries to find relief from the heat of summer by dipping themselves in a pool of water leaking from blasted water pipes in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Smoke rises after what activists said were explosions at gas pipelines, cutting electricity supplies around the capital, near Damascus international airport, in Erbeen, Damascus January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Diaa Al-Din
Men cut firewood in Duma neighborhood, in Damascus September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man turns a wheel to generate electricity for a machine in a shop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus November 23, 2013. REUTERS/William Ismail
