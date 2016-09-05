Edition:
Syrian army presses on Aleppo

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flash victory signs as they stand at a military complex, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Syrian army soldiers stand at a site of an explosion in Bab Tadmor in Homs, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex as one of them holds up a Syrian national flag, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A general view shows the damage at a military complex, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk past a tank at a military complex, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Syrian army soldiers inspect the damage as civil defense members work at the site of two explosions that hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to Tartous, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Syrian army soldiers inspect the damage as civil defense members work at the site of two explosions that hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to Tartous, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of two explosions that hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to Tartous, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of an explosion near the town of al Saboura, along a road which leads onto the Beirut-Damascus highway, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A general view shows the damage at a site of an explosion in Bab Tadmor in Homs, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
