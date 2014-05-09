Edition:
Syrian rebels abandon Homs

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at the al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at the al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

The wreckage of armored personnel carriers belonging to the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

The wreckage of armored personnel carriers belonging to the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014.REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014.REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A bulldozer removes debris at the al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A bulldozer removes debris at the al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A man sits near belongings recovered form his home at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A man sits near belongings recovered form his home at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Men carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Men carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad play football at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad play football at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

The damage in Om al-Zenar church is seen in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

The damage in Om al-Zenar church is seen in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A woman reacts to the camera as she carries some items from her home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/khaled al-Hariri

A woman reacts to the camera as she carries some items from her home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/khaled...more

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A view shows Old Clock square in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A view shows Old Clock square in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Smoke rises from al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/khaled al-Hariri

Smoke rises from al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad supervise the evacuation process of rebel fighters from the Old City of Homs May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad supervise the evacuation process of rebel fighters from the Old City of Homs May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) are seen in old Homs city, as insurgents leave the city (in the background) May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) are seen in old Homs city, as insurgents leave the city (in the background) May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A photo of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen along a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A photo of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen along a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk along a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk along a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in old Homs city, as insurgents leave the city (in the background) May 8,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in old Homs city, as insurgents leave the city (in the background) May 8,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A general view of the location from which rebels are boarding buses to leave old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A general view of the location from which rebels are boarding buses to leave old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

The clock tower in Homs city is seen May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

The clock tower in Homs city is seen May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Rebel fighters wait to be evacuated from the Old City of Homs May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar

Rebel fighters wait to be evacuated from the Old City of Homs May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk along a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk along a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Damaged buildings and rubble are seen in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Damaged buildings and rubble are seen in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Damaged buildings and rubble are seen in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Damaged buildings and rubble are seen in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Damaged buildings are seen in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Damaged buildings are seen in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

