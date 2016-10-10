Syrian rebels advance in northern Aleppo
Rebel fighters drive their vehicles celebrating what they said was the taking over of Baraghedeh and Kafr-Ghan towns, in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters shoot their weapons celebrating what they said was the taking over of Baraghedeh and Kafr-Ghan towns, in the northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Civilians walk past an opposition flag erected in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Azaz, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters drive their vehicle celebrating what they said was the taking over of Baraghedeh and Kafr-Ghan towns, in the northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter stands near a dead body, which according to him, belongs to an Islamic State militant, in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Satellite dishes damaged by Islamic State militants are pictured inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter takes away a flag that belonged to Islamic State militants in Akhtarin village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter walks with people who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas as they arrive in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People that fled Islamic State contolled areas travel on the back of a vehicle in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A safe is seen inside a cash collection centre that belonged to Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter stands on a lookout point in Kafr-Brisha village, northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters walk past a Turkish tank mounted on a transporter in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters rest with their weapons near a watermelon in northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter inspects identification papers at a checkpoint on the outskirts of al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Piled sandbags are seen inside an institution of religious law that was used by Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters man a checkpoint on the outskirts of al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters drive a vehicle near people who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters carry their weapons in northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters rest with their weapons in northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters rest with their weapons in northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
