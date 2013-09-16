Syrian refugees find "Friedland"
A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syrian refugees learn the German language at a school in the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A Syrian refugee family eats at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syria refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syrian refugee children learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A Syrian refugee sits on a swing at the playground of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syrian refugees walk down the corridor at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp' in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A Syrian refugee holds up a pumpkin cut-out inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Syrian refugee children play inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A Syria refugee sits in a wheelchair at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
