Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 15, 2012 | 5:40pm IST

Syrian town burned, abandoned

<p>WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Syrian soldiers are seen near a burnt building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. A United Nations convoy arrived in the Syrian town of Haffeh on Thursday to find it almost deserted, with burnt down state buildings, abandoned shops and a corpse in the street. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Syrian soldiers are seen near a burnt building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. A United Nations convoy arrived in the Syrian town of Haffeh on Thursday to find it almost deserted, with burnt down state...more

Friday, June 15, 2012

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Syrian soldiers are seen near a burnt building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. A United Nations convoy arrived in the Syrian town of Haffeh on Thursday to find it almost deserted, with burnt down state buildings, abandoned shops and a corpse in the street. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
1 / 20
<p>A member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria is seen at a damaged building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria is seen at a damaged building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria is seen at a damaged building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
2 / 20
<p>Syrian soldiers are seen at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Syrian soldiers are seen at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

Syrian soldiers are seen at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
3 / 20
<p>Smoke rise from shops at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Smoke rise from shops at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

Smoke rise from shops at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
4 / 20
<p>The wreckage of a car is seen in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

The wreckage of a car is seen in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

The wreckage of a car is seen in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
5 / 20
<p>Empty bullet casings are seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Empty bullet casings are seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

Empty bullet casings are seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man inspects his shop at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A man inspects his shop at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A man inspects his shop at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
7 / 20
<p>The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
8 / 20
<p>The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
9 / 20
<p>A truck transporting wrecked cars is seen at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A truck transporting wrecked cars is seen at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A truck transporting wrecked cars is seen at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
10 / 20
<p>A Syrian soldier stands next to a car with "Free Army" written on it in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

A Syrian soldier stands next to a car with "Free Army" written on it in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A Syrian soldier stands next to a car with "Free Army" written on it in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
11 / 20
<p>Syrian soldiers stand next to Arabic text on a wall, which reads: "Freedom and God is greatest", in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Syrian soldiers stand next to Arabic text on a wall, which reads: "Freedom and God is greatest", in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

Syrian soldiers stand next to Arabic text on a wall, which reads: "Freedom and God is greatest", in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
12 / 20
<p>A portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a damaged storefront in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a damaged storefront in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a damaged storefront in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
13 / 20
<p>A Syrian soldier stands near a clock with a portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A Syrian soldier stands near a clock with a portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A Syrian soldier stands near a clock with a portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
14 / 20
<p>Members of the United Nations observer mission in Syria are seen at a burnt building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

Members of the United Nations observer mission in Syria are seen at a burnt building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

Members of the United Nations observer mission in Syria are seen at a burnt building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
15 / 20
<p>A man rides a motorcycle past storefronts abandoned due to the unrest in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A man rides a motorcycle past storefronts abandoned due to the unrest in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A man rides a motorcycle past storefronts abandoned due to the unrest in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
16 / 20
<p>The body of a man is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

The body of a man is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

The body of a man is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
17 / 20
<p>A truck transporting a wrecked police bus is seen in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A truck transporting a wrecked police bus is seen in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A truck transporting a wrecked police bus is seen in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
18 / 20
<p>People and soldiers stand next to the wreckage a car in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

People and soldiers stand next to the wreckage a car in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

People and soldiers stand next to the wreckage a car in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
19 / 20
<p>A burnt down military vehicle is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A burnt down military vehicle is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A burnt down military vehicle is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Budget hotel boom

Budget hotel boom

Next Slideshows

Budget hotel boom

Budget hotel boom

Global hoteliers see a window of opportunity in India as demand for low-cost, economy hotels grows.

15 Jun 2012
Election woes plague Egypt

Election woes plague Egypt

Protesters react to news that Ahmed Shafik got the green light to continue his bid for Egypt's presidency, when a constitutional court ruled against a law that...

14 Jun 2012
The Afghan front

The Afghan front

On the frontlines of the war in Afghanistan.

14 Jun 2012
Iraq since the withdrawl

Iraq since the withdrawl

Scenes from Iraq since the withdrawl of U.S. combat troops.

14 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast