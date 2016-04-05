Syrian warplane shot down
Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. Islamist rebels shot down a Syrian warplane and captured its pilot on Tuesday in an area...more
Civilians inspect the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. Syria's military confirmed that a plane on a reconnaissance mission had been shot down and said it was hit by a...more
A pilot parachutes from a plane that was shot down, in this still image taken from video footage said to be shot in Al Eiss, Aleppo province, Syria, and uploaded to a social media website on April 5, 2016. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said...more
Civilians carry a piece of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. The Observatory said a plume of smoke was seen as the plane caught fire before it fell in the Talat al-Iss highland, where...more
Still image taken from an amateur video that purportedly shows the capture of a Syrian government pilot, after a monitoring group reported the shooting down of a government plane south of Aleppo uploaded on April 5, 2016. Social Media Website
A man inspects the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Boys pose with pieces of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
