Syrian winter
Boys walk past damaged buildings covered with snow in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy walks outside tents housing internally displaced people, during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters stand at a checkpoint on a highway linking Aleppo with the capital Damascus, during a snow storm in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A street vendor sells bread during cold weather in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Boys warm themselves around a heater inside a shop during cold weather in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Boys drink traditional Sahlab drinks as they walk along a street during cold weather in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced Syrians ride a vehicle inside a refugee camp in the Hama countryside, Syria January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Icicles hang from a tent housing internally displaced people in the town of Maar Zita in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Snow cover a land in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A street vendor warms his foot around a fire during cold weather in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy waits for customers as he sells bread during cold weather in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A girl walks outside tents housing internally displaced people in the town of Maar Zita in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Children look out from a tent in Jerjnaz camp, for internally displaced people, during the cold weather in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A woman pours kerosene inside a bottle to be used for heating in Jerjnaz camp, for internally displaced people, during the cold weather in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Clothes covered partially in snow are seen hung to dry outside tents housing internally displaced people, during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced people fills buckets with water sourced from an underground well during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Six-year-old Abeer stands outside tents housing internally displaced people, during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men walk in front of the ancient castle of Maaret al-Numan town, as snow cover the area in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy wearing slippers stands outside tents housing internally displaced people during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men ride on a motorbike as one of them carries his serum bag in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A woman holds her daughter as she walks outside tents housing internally displaced people, during cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced people carry buckets of water as they walk during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A girl carries her brother as she stands at the entrance of her tent during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp,for internally displaced people, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A girl removes snow and water from the top of a tent in Jerjnaz camp, for internally displaced people, during cold weather in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy stands outside tents housing internally displaced people, during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
Violence as Taliban peace talks begin
Rival nations India and Pakistan restart peace talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Russia's Syria strike zone
Moscow says its air strikes target Islamic State militants but rebels and residents say they are causing hundreds of civilian casualties through indiscriminate...
Candidate rides
From campaign buses to private jets, a look at the way the presidential candidates get around on the trail.
Pathankot IAF base attacked
Unidentified militants attacked an Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Punjab.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.