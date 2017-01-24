Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 24, 2017 | 8:05pm IST

Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel

Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help from an enemy army. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help from an enemy army. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 11
Israeli soldiers transfer a wounded Syrian into an Israeli military ambulance, to give him initial medical treatment, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israeli soldiers on lookout or patrol spot them waiting by the fence and whisk them away to a rear position where army medics soon arrive, according to army officials operating in the area that was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers transfer a wounded Syrian into an Israeli military ambulance, to give him initial medical treatment, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israeli soldiers on lookout or patrol spot them waiting by...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Israeli soldiers transfer a wounded Syrian into an Israeli military ambulance, to give him initial medical treatment, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israeli soldiers on lookout or patrol spot them waiting by the fence and whisk them away to a rear position where army medics soon arrive, according to army officials operating in the area that was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 11
An Israeli soldier fills out a form as his comrades give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel refuses to accept refugees fleeing the nearly six-year conflict in Syria, a country with which it remains technically at war. But it has allowed in more than 2,600 Syrians for medical care. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier fills out a form as his comrades give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel refuses to accept refugees fleeing...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
An Israeli soldier fills out a form as his comrades give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel refuses to accept refugees fleeing the nearly six-year conflict in Syria, a country with which it remains technically at war. But it has allowed in more than 2,600 Syrians for medical care. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 11
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 11
A Syrian youth lays on a hospital bed as he receives medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Syrian youth lays on a hospital bed as he receives medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A Syrian youth lays on a hospital bed as he receives medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 11
The words " Welcome to Israel" are pictured written on a sheet placed in an Israeli military ambulance while Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The words " Welcome to Israel" are pictured written on a sheet placed in an Israeli military ambulance while Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
The words " Welcome to Israel" are pictured written on a sheet placed in an Israeli military ambulance while Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 11
A Syrian man (C) who received medical treatment in Israel, uses a pair of crutches as Israeli soldiers help him onto a vehicle as he is transferred back to Syria, near the Syrian-Israeli border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Syrian man (C) who received medical treatment in Israel, uses a pair of crutches as Israeli soldiers help him onto a vehicle as he is transferred back to Syria, near the Syrian-Israeli border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A Syrian man (C) who received medical treatment in Israel, uses a pair of crutches as Israeli soldiers help him onto a vehicle as he is transferred back to Syria, near the Syrian-Israeli border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 11
The hand of a wounded Syrian is seen as he receives initial medical treatment from Israeli soldiers in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The hand of a wounded Syrian is seen as he receives initial medical treatment from Israeli soldiers in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
The hand of a wounded Syrian is seen as he receives initial medical treatment from Israeli soldiers in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 11
A Syrian mother sits on a hospital bed with her daughter, who is receiving medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Syrian mother sits on a hospital bed with her daughter, who is receiving medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A Syrian mother sits on a hospital bed with her daughter, who is receiving medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 11
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 11
Israeli soldiers stand on a road after giving initial medical treatment, inside an Israeli military ambulance, to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights .Israel has not formally taken sides in the Syrian conflict. It opposes the presence of Iranian forces and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah ranged alongside Assad, but is also alarmed by the hardline Islamist groups fighting against him. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers stand on a road after giving initial medical treatment, inside an Israeli military ambulance, to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights .Israel has not formally taken sides in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Israeli soldiers stand on a road after giving initial medical treatment, inside an Israeli military ambulance, to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights .Israel has not formally taken sides in the Syrian conflict. It opposes the presence of Iranian forces and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah ranged alongside Assad, but is also alarmed by the hardline Islamist groups fighting against him. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
America's new first family

America's new first family

Next Slideshows

America's new first family

America's new first family

The Trump family in Washington.

23 Jan 2017
Women march on Washington

Women march on Washington

Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets to lead an unprecedented wave of protests against President Donald Trump.

23 Jan 2017
#IWillGoOut rallies in India

#IWillGoOut rallies in India

#IWillGoOut rallies in Indian cities to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington.

23 Jan 2017
Winter in India

Winter in India

People go about their daily lives during a cold winter in India.

23 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast