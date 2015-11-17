Edition:
Syrians seek refuge

A Red Cross volunteer carries a Syrian refugee baby off an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A Frontex helicopter flies over as Syrian refugees pray after arriving on a boat on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Syrian immigrants walk on a railway track after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A Syrian refugee cries while disembarking from a flooded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Syrian refugees from Kobani pose for a "selfie", moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A Syrian refugee family is seen on a beach moments after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Syrian refugees raise their arms in front of the railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds onto his daughter as he waits to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A migrant from Syria carries his bicycle on railway near the Greek border in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Syrian refugees from Kobani celebrate as they arrive on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Syrian refugees celebrate after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A Syrian refugee couple from the city of Homs pose for a picture after arriving on a boat on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A man pushes a Syrian migrant family on a bicycle, on their way through Macedonia into Serbia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Newly arrived Syrian refugees rest in Omonia square in Athens, Greece July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Christian Syrian refugees travel in a bus which transports fifteen members of the same family who arrived at the Charles-de-Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Syrian migrants sit in a bus to register in a camp after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
