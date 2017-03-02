Syria's al-Bab after Islamic State
Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People walk through a damaged neighbourhood in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter reacts carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A damaged vehicle is seen near buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man drives a motorcycle while carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A flag that belonged to Islamic State fighters hangs in a room in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A girl stands amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An abandoned armoured vehicle is seen parked in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows the damaged Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Syrian family drives a vehicle in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men inspect the damage at the Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows the damaged interior of the Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters ride a motorcycle near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A road sign that shows the direction to Manbij city is seen in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People ride motorcycles amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man rides a motorcycle while carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Syrian family drives a vehicle in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man walks near rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People walk amidst rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man rides a vehicle near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
