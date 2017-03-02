Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 3, 2017 | 2:05am IST

Syria's al-Bab after Islamic State

Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 20
People walk through a damaged neighbourhood in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People walk through a damaged neighbourhood in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
People walk through a damaged neighbourhood in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 20
A rebel fighter reacts carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter reacts carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A rebel fighter reacts carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 20
A damaged vehicle is seen near buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A damaged vehicle is seen near buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A damaged vehicle is seen near buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 20
A man drives a motorcycle while carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man drives a motorcycle while carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A man drives a motorcycle while carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 20
A flag that belonged to Islamic State fighters hangs in a room in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A flag that belonged to Islamic State fighters hangs in a room in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A flag that belonged to Islamic State fighters hangs in a room in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 20
A girl stands amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A girl stands amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A girl stands amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
7 / 20
An abandoned armoured vehicle is seen parked in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An abandoned armoured vehicle is seen parked in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
An abandoned armoured vehicle is seen parked in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
8 / 20
A general view shows the damaged Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A general view shows the damaged Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A general view shows the damaged Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
9 / 20
A Syrian family drives a vehicle in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Syrian family drives a vehicle in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A Syrian family drives a vehicle in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 20
Men inspect the damage at the Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Men inspect the damage at the Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Men inspect the damage at the Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
11 / 20
A general view shows the damaged interior of the Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A general view shows the damaged interior of the Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A general view shows the damaged interior of the Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
12 / 20
Rebel fighters ride a motorcycle near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters ride a motorcycle near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Rebel fighters ride a motorcycle near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
13 / 20
A road sign that shows the direction to Manbij city is seen in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A road sign that shows the direction to Manbij city is seen in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A road sign that shows the direction to Manbij city is seen in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
14 / 20
People ride motorcycles amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People ride motorcycles amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
People ride motorcycles amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
15 / 20
A man rides a motorcycle while carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man rides a motorcycle while carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A man rides a motorcycle while carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 20
A Syrian family drives a vehicle in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Syrian family drives a vehicle in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A Syrian family drives a vehicle in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
17 / 20
A man walks near rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man walks near rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A man walks near rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
18 / 20
People walk amidst rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People walk amidst rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
People walk amidst rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
19 / 20
A man rides a vehicle near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man rides a vehicle near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A man rides a vehicle near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj

Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj

Next Slideshows

Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj

Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj

Damir Sagolj has won Reuters photojournalist of the year for his 2016 work, which included documenting the deadly Philippine drug war and the North Korea...

02 Mar 2017
Civilians caught in Mosul crossfire

Civilians caught in Mosul crossfire

Thousands of Mosul residents flee the raging battle, often under fire from Islamic State militants, as Iraqi forces fight to retake the city.

02 Mar 2017
Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Rohingya Muslims flee to Bangladesh to escape violence in Buddhist majority Myanmar, sheltering in refugee camps in the coastal district of Cox's Bazar.

02 Mar 2017
Pictures of the month: February

Pictures of the month: February

Our top photos from the past month.

02 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast