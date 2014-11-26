Syria's al Qaeda wing
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front poses with the Nusra flag on top of an infantry fighting vehicle at the frontline near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they walk near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front sits in a tank decorated with the Nusra flag near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front wears The Nusra flag as he walks with his fellow fighters near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front mans an anti-aircraft weapon near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front sits in tank decorated with the Nusra flag near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
A general view shows an area that members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front said they took control from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they sit in a trench near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.
