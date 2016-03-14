Edition:
Syria's capital of ruins

A general view shows damaged buildings as seen from the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Aya, 4, eats bread as she stands in front of a shop in the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A girl looks out from a door near a poster advertising for a beauty salon in the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. The word "sniper" is seen written on the wall. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Sewage water is pictured near damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A boy gestures as he sits with others on a pick-up truck in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Pictures lie on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A boy walks past satellites dishes used as planting beds in the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 13, 2016. Picture taken March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A general view shows damaged buildings as seen from the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Children play in a damaged school bus in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A boy looks on while residents inspect a damaged building in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A damaged vehicle is seen in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A boy plays with a dog in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A broken frame with a picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A man looks for his belongings in rubble in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A damaged kitchen is pictured in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A damaged tank is pictured in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Activists carry a Free Syrian Army flag during a protest against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Khaled Kassmou, 70, sits along a street in the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A ripped cover with the UNICEF logo is seen inside a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died yesterday, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A road sign is seen on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
