Pictures | Tue Mar 10, 2015

Syria's cave hideouts

Rebel fighters dig caves in the mountains, to be used as shelters from the bombing of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Latamna town, in the northern countryside of Hama March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A medic stands at the operation room of a field hospital which was set inside a cave in al-Latamna town, in the northern countryside of Hama, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A rebel fighter of al-Badiya brigade in Jaysh al-Islam carries his weapon as he comes out from one of the caves used as shelter in al-Latamna town, in the northern countryside of Hama, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
A rebel fighter rests inside a cave, used as shelter from the bombing of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Latamna town, in the northern countryside of Hama, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A rebel fighter uses a drill while digging a cave in the mountains, to be used as shelters from the bombing of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Latamna town, in the northern countryside of Hama, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Umm Said (R) stands with her neighbor inside an underground cave where they are taking shelter in the southern countryside of Idlib February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2012
Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemetery in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighbourhood of Aleppo, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Saturday, October 11, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
Rebel fighters rest inside a cave, used as shelter from the bombing of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Latamna town, in the northern countryside of Hama, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
A displaced girl poses inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Displaced civilians walk out of an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Rebel fighters sit outside caves which they dug to be used as shelters and to hide their tanks in al-Latamna town, in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2013
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say belonged to rebel fighters in the village and hill of Al-Samsam in Hama countryside, after saying they have regained control of the area, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Reuters / Saturday, September 13, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter with a weapon enters an underground cave in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2014
A cave that used to belong to rebel fighters is pictured in Zur-Almsalq village, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said they have regained control of the village, along with Nasiriyah hill and Khattab city, in the Northern Hama countryside, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Reuters / Monday, September 15, 2014
Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2013
Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2013
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say belonged to rebel fighters in the village and hill of Al-Samsam in Hama countryside, after saying they have regained control of the area, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Reuters / Saturday, September 13, 2014
A displaced woman, standing with children, gestures as she talks inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
