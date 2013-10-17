Syria's cave hideouts
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters rest as others prepare ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi
A resident digs tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi
Boys play outside their shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network/Handout
Residents take shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network/Handout
A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Children dig in a cave under their house to use as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha
