Syria's cave hideouts

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters rest as others prepare ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

<p>A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak</p>

<p>Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak</p>

<p>Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi</p>

<p>A resident digs tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi</p>

<p>Boys play outside their shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

<p>Residents take shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

<p>A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

<p>Children dig in a cave under their house to use as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

