Pictures | Tue Mar 15, 2016 | 12:02am IST

Syria's descent into war

This still image taken from amateur video shows protesters defacing a giant poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa, Syria March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2011
A still image from amateur video posted on a social media website purportedly shows Syrian security forces dragging the body of an anti-government protester along a street in a location posted as Deraa April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2011
A man throws a rock at a passing tank in a location given as Deraa on April 25, 2011, in this still image from an amateur video. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2011
A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair on January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2012
A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armored vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2012
A pro-Assad policeman is beaten by protesters during the funeral of Mazen abou Dhahab, who was killed in a protest in Saqba, Damascus suburbs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2012
Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2012
People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2012
Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2012
A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2012
A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2012
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2012
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2012
Free Syrian Army fighters drag a dead man out of the line of sniper fire after he was shot at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2012
A member of the Free Syrian Army opens fire from his machine gun during clashes with Syrian Army forces in Aleppo September 27, 2012.REUTERS/ Zain Karam

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2012
Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2012
Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2012
A man walks past a burnt car and damaged buildings along a street at the al-khalidiya neighborhood of Homs November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2012
A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus November 21, 2012. The charity concert was held to help displaced Syrians by collecting winter clothes in exchange for tickets for the concert. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2012
A father reacts after the death of two of his children, whom activists said were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ansari area in Aleppo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right dies soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2013
A man carries a boy wounded in what the Free Syrian Army said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma district area near Damascus July 13, 2013. The air raid was part of al-Assad's campaign to secure the Duma area from rebels, according to the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2013
A view shows bodies of children whom activists say were killed by gas attack in the Ghouta area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. Syrian activists accused President Bashar al-Assad's forces of launching a gas attack that killed nearly 500 people, in what would, if confirmed, be by far the worst reported use of chemical arms in the two-year-old civil war. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2013
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind a damaged car as they fire their weapons during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. Tires and other objects are set on fire to provide cover from the snipers. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus on January 31, 2014, in this handout picture made available to Reuters February 26, 2014. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. These aircraft were part of a large coalition strike package that was the first to strike ISIL targets in Syria. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, October 18, 2014
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Mallah farms, north of Aleppo, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, has been shelled continuously for the past three years. The injured are taken to basements and shelters transformed into field hospitals run by medical staff who have stayed in the battered neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A civil defence member carries a dead child in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A girl with her father in a wheelchair, asks for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Smoke rises over the industrial city in Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
One of the three men that Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters gestures while being held as a prisoner with fellow fighters near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside, Syria, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
