Syria's descent into war

A view shows bodies of children whom activists say were killed by gas attack in the Ghouta area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. Syrian activists accused President Bashar al-Assad's forces of launching a gas attack that killed nearly 500 people, in what would, if confirmed, be by far the worst reported use of chemical arms in the two-year-old civil war. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

