Syria's displaced animals
A cat sits in front of a damaged building at the al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, Syria December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A cat sits in front of a damaged building at the al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, Syria December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a cat in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a cat in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A security official and a police dog inspect an office after a bomb exploded inside a Syrian state television and radio building in Damascus August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A security official and a police dog inspect an office after a bomb exploded inside a Syrian state television and radio building in Damascus August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A cat stands in the damaged old souk of Homs November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A cat stands in the damaged old souk of Homs November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Harem near Idlib October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout
Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Harem near Idlib October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout
A rabbit is pictured next to weapons in a Free Syrian Army bus in Bustan Al-Basha district in Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A rabbit is pictured next to weapons in a Free Syrian Army bus in Bustan Al-Basha district in Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of Free Syrian Army pats a cat in Aleppo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of Free Syrian Army pats a cat in Aleppo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A dog searches for food at a destroyed house in Azaz, in northern Syria near the border with Turkey, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A dog searches for food at a destroyed house in Azaz, in northern Syria near the border with Turkey, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A cat sits on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
A cat sits on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo in this August 17, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo in this August 17, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds onto a sheep as they prepare to bring it to slaughter to distribute meat to residents on the third day of Eid al-Adha, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds onto a sheep as they prepare to bring it to slaughter to distribute meat to residents on the third day of Eid al-Adha, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A street vendor rides a horse-cart as he sells potatoes on a street in Damascus November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A street vendor rides a horse-cart as he sells potatoes on a street in Damascus November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A kitten sits next to a bowl of milk in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
A kitten sits next to a bowl of milk in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Members of Free Syrian Army ride on horses in the Qusseer neighborhood of Homs September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Members of Free Syrian Army ride on horses in the Qusseer neighborhood of Homs September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Next Slideshows
Style file: Anushka Sharma
A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma
North Korea launches rocket
The isolated state successfully launches a rocket.
Sitar legend Ravi Shankar dies
A look back at the life and times of sitar maestro Ravi Shankar.
Northern Ireland's recent woes
Despite years of official peace, protests and tensions continue in Northern Ireland.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.