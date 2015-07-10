Syria's four million refugees
A Syrian refugee child, who has been living in Jordan with his family's for 2.5 years after fleeing the violence in their Syrian hometown of Idlib, poses in front of their family residence in Madaba city, near Amman, Jordan, July 9, 2015. The number...more
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Syrian refugee woman from the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad and her children wait while spending the day in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Asmaa, the daughter of Abdul Rahaman al-Sarhan, a blind Syrian refugee, poses with her toy as she plays in her family home in the city of Zarqa, Jordan, June 18, 2015. Sarhan and his family of seven fled from their home in Damascus to Jordan about...more
A Syrian refugee holds onto his daughter as he waits to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015....more
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Syrian refugee children from the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad sit under a make shift tent pitched up next to a truck in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee woman sits on the side of a road that leads to the Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugees walk to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Kurdish refugee girl, who is from the Syrian town of Kobani, stands in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Syrian refugees carry their belongings as they cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee woman carries her belongings as she crosses into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugee children, mostly from Idlib who have been living in Jordan for 2.5 years, are seen in an informal tented settlement in Madaba city, near Amman, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees disembark from a Greek ferry after arriving in the port of Piraeus near Athens, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish refugee children from the Syrian town of Kobani wait for their teacher in a make-shift classroom at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian refugee woman from the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad and her children wait while spending the day in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee woman sits in a bus after after arriving in the port of Piraeus near Athens, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani washes her daughter at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian refugee children wait to cross to the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad as they return to their homes, at the Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugees warm themselves around a fire in Hacibayram district of Ankara, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian town of Kobani sleeps as others stand around her at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Kurdish refugee girls from the Syrian town of Kobani walk at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
