Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 5, 2016 | 2:31am IST

Syria's fragile truce

A boy inspects the damage as blood stains are seen on the ground at a site hit by shelling in the rebel-controlled area of Khan Sheikhoun, in Idlib province, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy inspects the damage as blood stains are seen on the ground at a site hit by shelling in the rebel-controlled area of Khan Sheikhoun, in Idlib province, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A boy inspects the damage as blood stains are seen on the ground at a site hit by shelling in the rebel-controlled area of Khan Sheikhoun, in Idlib province, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 35
Sewage water is pictured near damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Sewage water is pictured near damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Sewage water is pictured near damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 35
Protesters carry Free Syrian Army flags and chant slogans during an anti-government protest in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Protesters carry Free Syrian Army flags and chant slogans during an anti-government protest in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Protesters carry Free Syrian Army flags and chant slogans during an anti-government protest in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 35
An aid convoy of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent enters the Wafideen Camp, which is controlled by Syrian government forces, near a poster of Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, to deliver aid into the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

An aid convoy of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent enters the Wafideen Camp, which is controlled by Syrian government forces, near a poster of Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, to deliver aid into the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus,...more

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
An aid convoy of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent enters the Wafideen Camp, which is controlled by Syrian government forces, near a poster of Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, to deliver aid into the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 35
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
5 / 35
A boy gestures as he sits with others on a pick-up truck in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy gestures as he sits with others on a pick-up truck in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A boy gestures as he sits with others on a pick-up truck in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
6 / 35
A picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 35
A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
8 / 35
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
9 / 35
Boys carry boxes of biscuits near rubble of damaged buildings in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Boys carry boxes of biscuits near rubble of damaged buildings in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Boys carry boxes of biscuits near rubble of damaged buildings in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
10 / 35
Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
11 / 35
A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
12 / 35
A man sells cotton candy as he pushes his bicycle along a street in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A man sells cotton candy as he pushes his bicycle along a street in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A man sells cotton candy as he pushes his bicycle along a street in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
13 / 35
A man looks for his belongings in rubble in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man looks for his belongings in rubble in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A man looks for his belongings in rubble in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 35
A road sign is seen on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A road sign is seen on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A road sign is seen on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
15 / 35
Civilians fix damaged water pipes in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Civilians fix damaged water pipes in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Civilians fix damaged water pipes in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
16 / 35
A ripped cover with the UNICEF logo is seen inside a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A ripped cover with the UNICEF logo is seen inside a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A ripped cover with the UNICEF logo is seen inside a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
17 / 35
A boy rides a bicycle near damage in Kafr Hamra village, northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy rides a bicycle near damage in Kafr Hamra village, northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A boy rides a bicycle near damage in Kafr Hamra village, northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
18 / 35
A damaged vehicle is seen in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A damaged vehicle is seen in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A damaged vehicle is seen in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
19 / 35
Female fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria use a tablet in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Female fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria use a tablet in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Female fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria use a tablet in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
20 / 35
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
21 / 35
Residents work on fixing a damaged shop in the town of Darat Izza, province of Aleppo. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Residents work on fixing a damaged shop in the town of Darat Izza, province of Aleppo. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Residents work on fixing a damaged shop in the town of Darat Izza, province of Aleppo. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
22 / 35
A woman carries goods she looted in al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman carries goods she looted in al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A woman carries goods she looted in al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
23 / 35
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
24 / 35
A woman carries bread on her head as she walks along a street in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A woman carries bread on her head as she walks along a street in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A woman carries bread on her head as she walks along a street in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
25 / 35
Youths read and draw in the Ottoman-era Tekkiye Suleimaniye mosque complex in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Youths read and draw in the Ottoman-era Tekkiye Suleimaniye mosque complex in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Youths read and draw in the Ottoman-era Tekkiye Suleimaniye mosque complex in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
26 / 35
A damaged kitchen is pictured in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A damaged kitchen is pictured in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A damaged kitchen is pictured in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
27 / 35
A boy looks on while residents inspect a damaged building in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy looks on while residents inspect a damaged building in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A boy looks on while residents inspect a damaged building in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
28 / 35
Men rest on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men rest on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Men rest on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
29 / 35
Boys try to sell biscuits to a man driving a car in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Boys try to sell biscuits to a man driving a car in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Boys try to sell biscuits to a man driving a car in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
30 / 35
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
31 / 35
A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died yesterday, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died yesterday, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died yesterday, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
32 / 35
Men carry goods they looted while driving on motorcycles in al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Men carry goods they looted while driving on motorcycles in al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Men carry goods they looted while driving on motorcycles in al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
33 / 35
A vehicle that belongs to the Democratic Forces of Syria drives along a street in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A vehicle that belongs to the Democratic Forces of Syria drives along a street in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A vehicle that belongs to the Democratic Forces of Syria drives along a street in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
34 / 35
Women walk on rubble in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Women walk on rubble in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Women walk on rubble in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

04 Mar 2016
Republicans rock Detroit

Republicans rock Detroit

The Republican presidential candidates debate for the first time since the Super Tuesday primaries.

04 Mar 2016
Kanhaiya speaks at JNU

Kanhaiya speaks at JNU

Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University student union leader, addresses a meet inside campus in New Delhi.

04 Mar 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

03 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast