Syria's humanitarian crisis
A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya on January 5, 2016. Warnings of widespread starvation are growing as pro-government forces besiege an opposition-held town in Syria and winter bites,...more
An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. Warnings of widespread starvation are growing as pro-government forces besiege an opposition-held town in Syria and winter bites, darkening the already bleak outlook...more
An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. /Handout via Social Media Websites/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights
An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. /Handout via Social Media Websites/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights
A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4,...more
An injured girl sits in a bus evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, as they wait to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border...more
An Internally displaced Syrian youth carries a baby inside a refugee camp in the Hama countryside, Syria January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy wearing slippers stands outside tents housing internally displaced people during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows tents for internally displaced people at a makeshift camp in Latakia province, near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A baby rests in a bed inside a refugee camp for the internally displaced in Jrzinaz area, southern part of Idlib province, Syria October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Outdoor toilets are seen near a makeshift refugee camp for internally displaced Syrians in Sinjar town, in Idlib province, Syria November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A girl carries her brother as she stands at the entrance of her tent during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp,for internally displaced people, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An internally displaced boy leans on his tent inside Atma refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in northern Idlib countryside October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Kurdish Red Crescent examines a displaced girl, who fled the violence in Hasaka city, in Amouda town, east of Qamishli in Hasaka governorate, Syria June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian refugees line up to receive aid for winter season from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in Tripoli, northern Lebanon November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A water reservoir is pictured outside tents housing internally displaced people in the town of Maar Zita in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Syrian refugees covered with dust arrive at the Trabeel border, after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the northeastern Jordanian border with Syria, and Iraq, near the town of Ruwaished, east of Amman September 10, 2015....more
Internally displaced Syrians stand inside their makeshift shelter that is an underground cave in Om al-Seer, southern Idlib countryside, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Displaced people, fleeing violence in Aleppo city and from Islamic State-controlled areas in Raqqa and Deir al-Zor, wait at a school in al-Mabroukeh village in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
