Thu Aug 30, 2012

Syria's indoor war

<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a wall of a house during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a wall of a house during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a wall of a house during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army stands next to a rocket launcher inside a house in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army stands next to a rocket launcher inside a house in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A member of the Free Syrian Army stands next to a rocket launcher inside a house in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position at the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position at the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position at the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position at the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position at the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position at the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters stand in a building as they discuss a new tactic to push the frontline at the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters stand in a building as they discuss a new tactic to push the frontline at the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters stand in a building as they discuss a new tactic to push the frontline at the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter talks to other fighters from a balcony of a house in Aleppo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter talks to other fighters from a balcony of a house in Aleppo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter talks to other fighters from a balcony of a house in Aleppo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army take cover inside a house during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army take cover inside a house during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army take cover inside a house during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter observes the area during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter observes the area during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter observes the area during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Free Syrian Army walks up the stairs of a building during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Free Syrian Army walks up the stairs of a building during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Free Syrian Army walks up the stairs of a building during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

