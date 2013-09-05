Syria's refugee crisis
A Syrian refugee girl, who does not have a shelter at a refugee camp, eats by the roadside, a few meters away from the Oncupinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the southeastern city of Kilis, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas more
Syrian refugees, fleeing the violence in their country, wait to cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Syrian refugees, who fled violence in Syria, are seen at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Syrian refugees, who fled the violence back home, are seen at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Syrian refugees rest at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Janda Hussein, a 24-year-old Syrian woman, holds her daughter as she poses for a picture at a detention centre in the city of Lubimets, some 30 km (19 miles) northwest from Kapitan Andreevo-Kapikule border checkpoint with Turkey, August 28, 2013. ...more
Syrian refugees cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq August 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari
A Syrian refugee girl looks from a tent at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Syrian refugees, fleeing the violence in their country, wait to cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Syrian refugee children attend a class in Chekka, northern Lebanon, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Syrian refugee children play at a camp in Terbol in the Bekaa Valley, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Syrians refugees try to enter a truck which will transport them back to their homeland at the Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Syrian refugee girl walks inside the Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp, 20 km (12.4 miles) east of the city of Zarqa, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian refugee, who fled from the violence in Syria, stands outside a tent as his children look on, at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi of province Dohuk, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Syrian refugees wait for treatment at a Doctors of the World medical centre at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Palestinian woman who fled the violence in Syria reacts during a sit-in in front of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Beirut, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A Syrian refugee walks along tents at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees children play with toys given by Members of the UAE Red Crescent after their arrival at the new Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp 20 km east of the city of Zarqa, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees wait to register their names after their arrival at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugee children play with swings at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Syrian refugees at the Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian students sits in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees collect aid and rations at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugee children stand inside their a tent at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees children stand outside their tent at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian refugee woman waits her turn to get water in Sidon, southern Lebanon, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A group of Syrian refugees wait for a bus to return them to their homeland at the Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
