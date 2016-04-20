Syria's truce in tatters
Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man inspects damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A view shows a trench in the rebel-controlled area of Bala town in Eastern Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man smokes a cigarette inside his damaged home during his visit to the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighters look out inside a damaged building in Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civil defence members look for survivors after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men are seen covered with flour after unloading flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men tend to an injured cow after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Turmanin, in Idlib Governorate near the Syrian-Turkish border. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents look for survivors amidst the rubble after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighters rest inside a safe house in Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man is seen covered with flour after unloading flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Produce lies amidst damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents look for survivors after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Women react to damage as they visit the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Men unloading aid boxes from a Red Crescent and United Nations(UN)aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy arrives in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children play table football in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A picture is hung on a wall inside a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents carry belongings they collected from their damaged homes as they walk during a return visit to the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A rebel fighter, in charge of policing the area and operating under a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), prepares a controlled detonation of an explosive device found on the edge of a...more
A man rides on a motorbike as another one walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of al-Nashabyia town in Eastern Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men unload flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Smoke rises after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Turmanin, in Idlib Governorate near the Syrian-Turkish border. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man walks near damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Remembering Norway's attacks
A look back at the 2011 shooting on Utoeya island following an explosion in Oslo.
Suicide attack in Kabul
A Taliban suicide car bomber attacks an office of Afghanistan's main national security agency near the U.S. embassy.
Wah Taj
From kings and queens to Hollywood superstars, the Taj Mahal has a big set of celeb visitors.
New York state of mind
The presidential candidates battle in the five boroughs and beyond.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.