Syria's truce in tatters

A rebel fighter, in charge of policing the area and operating under a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), prepares a controlled detonation of an explosive device found on the edge of a road linking Idlib to Armanaz area. The sign reads: "Glory to God". REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

