Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 20, 2016 | 8:46pm IST

Syria's truce in tatters

Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
1 / 25
A man inspects damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A man inspects damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A man inspects damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
2 / 25
A view shows a trench in the rebel-controlled area of Bala town in Eastern Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A view shows a trench in the rebel-controlled area of Bala town in Eastern Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A view shows a trench in the rebel-controlled area of Bala town in Eastern Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 25
A man smokes a cigarette inside his damaged home during his visit to the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man smokes a cigarette inside his damaged home during his visit to the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
A man smokes a cigarette inside his damaged home during his visit to the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 25
Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighters look out inside a damaged building in Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighters look out inside a damaged building in Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighters look out inside a damaged building in Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
5 / 25
Civil defence members look for survivors after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civil defence members look for survivors after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Civil defence members look for survivors after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
6 / 25
Men are seen covered with flour after unloading flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men are seen covered with flour after unloading flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Men are seen covered with flour after unloading flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 25
Men tend to an injured cow after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Turmanin, in Idlib Governorate near the Syrian-Turkish border. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Men tend to an injured cow after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Turmanin, in Idlib Governorate near the Syrian-Turkish border. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Men tend to an injured cow after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Turmanin, in Idlib Governorate near the Syrian-Turkish border. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
8 / 25
Residents look for survivors amidst the rubble after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Residents look for survivors amidst the rubble after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Residents look for survivors amidst the rubble after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
9 / 25
Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighters rest inside a safe house in Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighters rest inside a safe house in Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighters rest inside a safe house in Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
10 / 25
Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
11 / 25
A man is seen covered with flour after unloading flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man is seen covered with flour after unloading flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A man is seen covered with flour after unloading flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
12 / 25
Produce lies amidst damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Produce lies amidst damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Produce lies amidst damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
13 / 25
Residents look for survivors after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Residents look for survivors after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Residents look for survivors after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
14 / 25
Women react to damage as they visit the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Women react to damage as they visit the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Women react to damage as they visit the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
15 / 25
Men unloading aid boxes from a Red Crescent and United Nations(UN)aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men unloading aid boxes from a Red Crescent and United Nations(UN)aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Men unloading aid boxes from a Red Crescent and United Nations(UN)aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
16 / 25
A Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy arrives in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy arrives in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy arrives in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
17 / 25
Children play table football in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children play table football in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Children play table football in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
18 / 25
A picture is hung on a wall inside a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A picture is hung on a wall inside a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A picture is hung on a wall inside a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
19 / 25
Residents carry belongings they collected from their damaged homes as they walk during a return visit to the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Residents carry belongings they collected from their damaged homes as they walk during a return visit to the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Residents carry belongings they collected from their damaged homes as they walk during a return visit to the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
20 / 25
A rebel fighter, in charge of policing the area and operating under a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), prepares a controlled detonation of an explosive device found on the edge of a road linking Idlib to Armanaz area. The sign reads: "Glory to God". REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A rebel fighter, in charge of policing the area and operating under a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), prepares a controlled detonation of an explosive device found on the edge of a...more

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A rebel fighter, in charge of policing the area and operating under a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), prepares a controlled detonation of an explosive device found on the edge of a road linking Idlib to Armanaz area. The sign reads: "Glory to God". REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
21 / 25
A man rides on a motorbike as another one walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of al-Nashabyia town in Eastern Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man rides on a motorbike as another one walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of al-Nashabyia town in Eastern Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A man rides on a motorbike as another one walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of al-Nashabyia town in Eastern Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
22 / 25
Men unload flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men unload flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Men unload flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
23 / 25
Smoke rises after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Turmanin, in Idlib Governorate near the Syrian-Turkish border. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Smoke rises after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Turmanin, in Idlib Governorate near the Syrian-Turkish border. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Smoke rises after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Turmanin, in Idlib Governorate near the Syrian-Turkish border. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
24 / 25
A man walks near damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A man walks near damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A man walks near damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Remembering Norway's attacks

Remembering Norway's attacks

Next Slideshows

Remembering Norway's attacks

Remembering Norway's attacks

A look back at the 2011 shooting on Utoeya island following an explosion in Oslo.

20 Apr 2016
Suicide attack in Kabul

Suicide attack in Kabul

A Taliban suicide car bomber attacks an office of Afghanistan's main national security agency near the U.S. embassy.

19 Apr 2016
Wah Taj

Wah Taj

From kings and queens to Hollywood superstars, the Taj Mahal has a big set of celeb visitors.

19 Apr 2016
New York state of mind

New York state of mind

The presidential candidates battle in the five boroughs and beyond.

19 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast